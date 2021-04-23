New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/23/2021 -- The global Regenerative Medicine Market is forecasted to reach a market size of USD 23.57 Billion by 2027, and register a significantly rapid revenue growth rate, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The market for regenerative medicine is witnessing increased demand owing to the emergence of stem cell technology, increase in prevalence of chronic diseases, and advancements in surgical technologies. However, stringent regulations and high cost of treatment are factors expected to hamper growth of the market.



Untapped potential of nanotechnology is also contributing to market development. Nanotechnology is a powerful tool in regenerating tissues for recreating the nanoscale features. Nanotechnology is widely employed in the biomedical field to control the proliferation and preservation of stem cells.



Increased investment in research and development of regenerative medicines to combat growing genetic and chronic diseases is also contributing to the market revenue. Public as well as private organizations, are investing majorly in research to bring about new development in the field of regenerative medicine. Various strong pipeline projects by research institutes are expected to propel market growth over the near future.



Further key findings from the report suggest



The tissue-engineered product segment accounted for the largest revenue share in the regenerative medicine market in 2019. Advancements in tissue-engineering has had a major impact in regenerative medicine due to the development of 3D bioprinting of organs and tissues. High demand for 3D bioprinting of tissues and organs to better understand their mechanism is driving revenue growth of this segment currently.

Regenerative medicine has become an important treatment for musculoskeletal disorders. Regenerative medicine is used in multiple injections of prolotherapy, mesenchymal stem cells, and platelet-rich plasma to treat musculoskeletal disorders. The common occurrence of such disorders is fueling growth of this market.

North America accounted for largest revenue share as compared to other regions in the global regenerative medicine market in 2019. Growing stem cell banking and adoption of stem cell therapy in countries in the region is driving growth of the regenerative medicine market.

Key participants include MiMedx Group Inc., Merck & Co. Inc., Integra LifeSciences Corporation, Pfizer Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., AstraZeneca, Smith & Nephew Plc, Stryker Corporation, Amgen, Inc., and 3M Group, among others.



For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the global regenerative medicine market on the basis of product, application, material, and region:



Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



Tissue-Engineered Products

Cell Therapies

Autologous Therapies

Allogeneic Therapies

Gene Therapies

Progenitor & Stem Cell Therapies



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



Musculoskeletal Disorders

Oncology

Wound Care

Dental

Ocular Disorders

Others



Material Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



Synthetic Material

Biologically Derived Material

Genetically Engineered Material

Pharmaceuticals



Regional Outlook (Revenue in USD Billion; 2017–2027)



North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa



The report is a qualitative and quantitative research study that offers key insights into the latest strategic steps and tactics undertaken by the industry players to gain a robust footing in the market. The report further offers strategic recommendations to the new and emerging players and established companies to help them overcome the barriers of the industry. The report also covers a comprehensive SWOT analysis and Porter's Five Forces analysis to offer a better understanding of the Regenerative Medicine market and its competitive landscape.



Thank you for reading our report. For further inquiries or queries about customization, please get in touch with us. Our team will ensure the report you get is best suited to your needs.



