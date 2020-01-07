London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/07/2020 -- Regenerative Medicine Market: Increased in bone and joint surgeries and increased prevalence of neurodegenerative, orthopedic, oncology, and genetic diseases are the key drivers for the Global Regenerative Medicine Market.



Regenerative Medicine Market is valued at around USD 16148.16 Million in 2017 and expected to reach USD 74831.35 Million by 2024 with a CAGR of 22.27% over the forecast period.



Regenerative Medicine market report published by the Brandessence Market Research and Consulting Pvt. Ltd. provides the detail information about regenerative medicine market from various aspects. This report consists of drivers, restrains, Opportunities which help the market to grow over the analysis period and recent trends which support the growth of market. This report consists of regional segmentation with of Product Type, application, therapy.



There are various factors driving the growth of the regenerative medicine market, one of the major driving the growth of the market is increased prevalence of various chronic and genetic diseases over the period of time. Moreover, increase in technological advancement has also help in the development of effective and better therapies for the treatment of chronic disorders. Furthermore, the increased burden of these diseases has increased the demand of various effective medications which led to the increase in the regenerative medicine market. Increased research on stem cells has given a new direction to the regenerative medicines an expected to create various opportunities over the forecast period. However, high cost of treatment and stringent government regulations are expected to inhibit the growth of regenerative medicines over the forecast period.



Global regenerative medicines market report covers prominent players like Stryker Corporation, Cook Biotech Inc., Vericel Corporation, DePuy Synthes, Inc. Medtronic, Inc., Organogenesis Inc., Osiris Therapeutics, Inc., NuVasive, Inc., Acelity (KCI Concepts), Zimmer Holdings, Inc., Integra LifeSciences, C.R. Bard and others.



Regenerative Medicine Market Segmentation

By Product Type (Cell-based products, Acellular products)

By Application (Orthopedic & Musculoskeletal Disorders, Cardiology, Dermatology, Diabetes, Central Nervous System Disorders)

By Therapy (Cell therapy, Gene therapy, Tissue engineering, Immunotherapy)



4.Chapter – Global Regenerative Medicine Market Analysis: by Product Type



5.Chapter – Global Regenerative Medicine Market Analysis: by Application



6.Chapter – Global Regenerative Medicine Market Analysis: by Therapy



7.Chapter – Global Regenerative Medicine Market Analysis: by Manufacturer



R. Bard

Stryker Corporation

Cook Biotech Inc.

Vericel Corporation

DePuy Synthes, Inc.

Medtronic, Inc.

Organogenesis Inc.

Osiris Therapeutics, Inc.

NuVasive, Inc.

Zimmer Holdings, Inc.

Integra LifeSciences

Others



