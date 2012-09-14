Regenerative Medicines Market - Global Industry Analysis, Market Size, Market Share and Forecasts, 2012 - 2018

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/14/2012 -- The global regenerative medicines market is forecasted to reach the market value of $1.4 billion over the year 2015 powered by increasing focus on stem cell research, aging baby boomers, greater usage of non-auto-graft products, and increasing investments in research and development activities.



Regenerative medicine industry is assumed to be the next generation technology to revolutionize the medical system in the upcoming years. This industry is still in growing stage in terms of commercial applications, with a number of available products being limited to the field of orthopedics. A majority of products in other therapeutic fields are in preclinical or early clinical assessment stage. Support from governments around the world and technological breakthroughs are expected to drive the market growth for the regenerative medicines industry.



Read More: Regenerative Medicines Market



Aging population with various age related cell dysfunctions provide a ready market for new therapies based on tissue engineering and regenerative medicines. Advancements in biological sciences are drastically impacting the regenerative medicine market in a positive way. Growing awareness about the use of regenerative medicines and increasing usage of non-autograft products is stimulating the growth of this market. Also, rising investments in research and development activity and improvements in regenerative equipments is further propelling the growth of this market.



Browse All reports of Pharmaceutical Market Research



This report also includes detailed analysis of technological improvements in the field, Porter’s five force model analysis, and complete company profiles of top industry players.



The report provides review of micro and macro factors significant with respect to new entrants and existing market players with value chain analysis.



Major Players



Some of the major players dominating this market are Aastrom Biosciences Inc., Advanced Cell Technology Inc., Athersys Inc, Amgen Inc., Bioheart Inc., Cytori Therapeutics Inc., Celgene Corporation, Geron Corporation, Genzyme Corporation, Osiris Therapeutics, Japan Tissue Engineering Co. Ltd., ThermoGenesis Corporation, and others.



Reasons for Buying this Report



- Report provides technological growth map over time and explains its impact on market

- It helps in making informed business decisions by making in-depth analysis of market

- It provides distinctive graphics and exemplified SWOT analysis of major industry segments

- It also provides up-to-date analysis of latest trends in market and helps you stay updated with recent technological improvements

- It provides clear understanding of changing competitive dynamics and keeps you ahead of competitors

- This research report provides overview of major market forces driving and restraining market growth

- Report provides detailed analysis of major competitors and their strategies



Browse Full Report : http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/regenerative-medicines-market.html



About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research is a global market intelligence company, providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. We are privileged with highly experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants, who use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather, and analyze information.



Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.



Contact US:



Sheela AK

90 Sate Street, Suite 700

Albany, NY 12207

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA - Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/