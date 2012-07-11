Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc.: PharmaVitae Report - New Market Research Report

New Pharmaceuticals market report from Datamonitor: "Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc.: PharmaVitae Report"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/11/2012 -- This analysis evaluates the company's strategy and key strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats, and provides an overview of the company's historical and forecast financial performance. The report also gives an in-depth analysis of the company's key prescription pharmaceutical product, and provides a forecast sales performance for this drug.
Report Scope
- Gain insight into Regeneron's strategic outlook
- Analyze company sales forecasts by product
Report Highlights
In November 2011, the FDA approved Regeneron's second drug, Eylea, for the treatment of wet AMD. Eylea garnered sales of $24.8m in Q4 2011 and $124m in Q1 2012. Approval is expected in the EU in late 2012 or early 2013. Datamonitor conducted a survey of 31 retinal specialists in the US to assess opinions of Eylea and current use of wet AMD agents
Reasons to Get this Report
- Assess Eylea's prospects in the wet AMD market, going up against Roche's Lucentis
- Gain insight into Regeneron's other pipeline products, including: Arcalyst for prevention of gout flares and Zaltrap for second-line colorectal cancer
- Benchmark Regeneron's performance against key rivals in the prescription pharmaceutical sector
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Pharmaceuticals research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (REGN) - Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare - Deals and Alliances Profile
- MAP Pharmaceuticals: PharmaVitae Report
- Ariad Pharmaceuticals: PharmaVitae Report
- Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (REGN) - Financial and Strategic SWOT Analysis Review
- Sanofi-Aventis (SANN) - Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare - Deals and Alliances Profile
- Amylin Pharmaceuticals, Inc.: PharmaVitae Report
- Astellas Pharma Inc. (4503) - Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare - Deals and Alliances Profile
- Bayer HealthCare Pharmaceuticals - Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare - Deals and Alliances Profile
- King Pharmaceuticals, Inc - Strategy, SWOT, and Corporate Finance Report
- Endo Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. - Strategy, SWOT, and Corporate Finance Report