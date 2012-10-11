Regeneveda Opens Flagship Stem Cell Therapy Clinic in Beverly Hills

Beverly Hills, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/11/2012 -- Regenevéda (www.regeneveda.com) recently opened its brand new flagship facility in Beverly Hills. Founded by world renowned surgeon Dr. Thom Lobe, Regenevéda specializes in cutting edge anti-aging treatments such as Stem Cell Therapy, IV Vitamin Therapy, and HGH Therapy.



Dr. Thom Lobe is an internationally respected surgeon and has been in practice for over 30 years. Consistently pioneering advances in medicine, Dr. Lobe was one of the first doctors to ever separate conjoined twins. Consistently working to help make advances in medicine, Dr. Lobe also has over 200 publications to his credit.



Overseeing the business aspect of Regenevéda is Lindsey Combs. She is responsible for sales, staff, accounting, facility management, and business development. A graduate of the University of California, Los Angeles, Ms. Combs has been working in the anti-aging field for over 10 years and has been a California Licensed Esthetician since 2003.



Being one of the very few physicians in the country to hold the most advanced board certification (FAARM), Dr. Lobe is able to offer Stem Cell Therapy at the Regenevéda clinic. Inside each person’s own body, there are special cells in nearly every organ and tissue that have the ability to help heal damage. These special cells are called “Stem Cells” and this therapy works by harvesting these cells from a person’s own blood, bone marrow, or fat and can help with different conditions. Some examples of procedures that use Stem Cell Therapy are: Stem Cell Facelifts, Stem Cell Breast Augmentation, and Stem Cell Joint Therapy. Stem Cell treatments are safe, non-invasive, and are done under local anesthesia.



Intravenous Nutrition Therapy (or IV Vitamin Therapy) is another anti-aging and rejuvenation treatment that can also help patients prevent migraines, lose weight, fight chronic infections like hepatitis, candida, lyme disease, as well as fight acute infections like the flu and mono. IV Therapy works by using intravenous solutions to deliver vitamins and minerals directly to the body cells. This bypasses the digestive system and provides a more direct method of delivery, which ensures that all of the nutrients required are delivered, allowing the patient to feel an improvement in condition almost immediately.



Human Growth Hormone (HGH) Therapy is another advanced treatment offered at Regenevéda. HGH is secreted by the Pituitary gland and fuels cell growth and reproduction. This production peaks at adolescence. Over time, due to the effect of aging, the production of HGH slows down dramatically. As production declines, it makes it more difficult for the body to recover from physical and mental exertion. HGH Therapy acts as a supplement for HGH deficient adults to lessen body fat, boost lipid lineament, improve memory, promote bone density, as well as decrease risk factors that involve cardio-vascular conditions. If used at the onset of the decrease in HGH production, HGH Therapy can help curtail early aging and even be used as preventive measure against osteoporosis. A complete analysis of the patient’s sex hormones, evaluation of glucose regulation and functions of the adrenal gland, thyroid gland, and pancreas are performed before the treatment is administered for optimal results.



Combining decades of medical experience with the most cutting edge advances in medical technology, the Regenevéda clinic looks to pave the way for the future of anti-aging treatments. The Regenevéda Beverly Hills Institute of Cellular Therapy is located at 50 North La Cienega Boulevard. For any inquiries, they can be reached at 855-734-3638, or visit http://www.regeneveda.com.



Regeneveda, home of The Beverly Hills Institute of Cellular Therapy, provides state-of-the-art Stem Cell Therapy. Stem Cell Therapy is an effective treatment for chronic conditions such as Arthritis, Diabetes, Chronic Sports Injuries, and Chronic Pain, but is also revolutionizing anti-aging treatments such as Breast Enhancement, Erectile Dysfunction, and Facial Aging.



