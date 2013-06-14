Regent Healthcare Announces Companion Care Services for Seniors

Hanover, MD -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/14/2013 -- Regent Healthcare is now offering companion care services and they are excited to not only relieve the anxiety of family members who are worrying about the health of their elderly, but they also allow companionship. With a consistent dose of sociable interaction, seniors are able to maintain normal activities. As one of the most well-known home care agencies in Baltimore, Regent Healthcare is able to improve the lives of many individuals through engagement and friendship.



The professionally trained and certified caregivers are there to provide some relief to a family who may live too far away to take care of their elders. After the family and individual have found a perfect fit with a matched caregiver, they will be able to partake in some daily activities such as conversation, card games, reading, shopping, and running errands. There are many daily tasks that a senior has to go through that involve operating a vehicle. With that being said, the companion will be able to take them to doctor appointments, social events and other various outings throughout the day.



As one gets older, Regent Healthcare knows how difficult it is for someone to do the little things such as grocery shopping, remembering to take their medication, and cooking meals. With their companion services, a person will be able to have someone there to remind and help them through the day. There is nothing more relieving than knowing a family member is safe with a pre-screened certified professional who enjoys the company of others. The caregivers at Regent Healthcare are available to provide quality companionship to help make life easier.



About Regent Healthcare

At Regent Healthcare, their mission is to provide those in need of home care needs based upon interests, preferences, and special needs so that one is matched with the right caregiver. They are committed to building and starting off with a trusting relationship, which is why they only have the highest caliber staff of healthcare professionals on their team. The professionals at Regent Healthcare ensure customers the most suitable caregivers are chosen based on one’s requirements. With superior customer service, support and passion for assisting others, they are able to provide clients with the best experience possible.



To learn more visit http://www.regenthealth.com