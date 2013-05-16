Regent Healthcare Announces Jackline Foncham as the Caregiver of the Month

Hanover, MD -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/16/2013 -- The professionals at Regent Healthcare are full of passionate caregivers who are hand selected to be a part of their team based on their credentials. As a core understanding, they know how important it is to support the client’s needs as they wish to reside in the comfort of their own home. With that being said, Regent Healthcare is please to announce their latest Caregiver of the Month, Jackline Foncham. Their staff is equipped with certified nursing assistants, registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, and much more making sure they are fully qualified before matched with a client.



Jackline Foncham is a certified nursing assistant, geriatric nursing assistant, and has also been a medical technician for the past two years. Having gone through rigorous testing and certifications, Regent Healthcare is confident Jackline has all the tools and knowledge necessary to care for a client with the utmost respect and client satisfaction. The Caregiver of the Month had made it a long-term goal of hers to become a registered nurse (RN) so she can greater assist those of various needs. Naturally, she loves to make sure clients are living a happy life to the fullest, which is why she enjoys assisting others. At Regent Healthcare, their professionals pride themselves on selecting the appropriate caregiver to each client, and Jackline’s clients have always raved about her generosity and compassionate personality.



Their home healthcare services in Towson make it easy for those to live their lives with a trusting professional giving them the support they need. In Jackline’s free time she loves to spend it with her family of four and loving husband. As Regent Healthcare continues to grow, they are pleased to have Jackline on their side. As the home care industry continues to thrive, Regent Healthcare makes sure their caregivers are up to date on all the latest education and certifications for the utmost professional care.



