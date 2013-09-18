Regent Healthcare Currently Offering Same Rate for Both Weekdays and Weekends

Hanover, MD -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/18/2013 -- Regent Healthcare, a leading provider of home health care in Baltimore, is pleased to announce that they are now offering the same rates for both weekdays and weekends for home health care.



Regent Healthcare, offering homecare in Baltimore, stands out from the rest of the home health care agencies as they offer many benefits that most do not offer or provide. One of the most important aspects that potential new patients look for in home healthcare is cost. Regent Healthcare knows the importance of cost in family planning and has made the decision to offer the same rates for both weekdays and weekends.



Home healthcare is a very important decision for most families and Regent Healthcare offers many benefits to help ease the minds of both the patient and the family. The have the ability to offer excellent home care service within two hours of being contacted. This provides a convenience for families when a last minute situation occurs and an elderly loved one needs home healthcare for the day. They also offer 24 hour service and support for the patient and their family. This gives the patient’s family peace of mind knowing they can get support from Regent Healthcare whenever it’s needed.



Regent Healthcare stands out from other home healthcare agencies as they also offer a compatibility guarantee for all their patients. All Regent Healthcare caregivers have a strict dress code and a no cell phone policy that they must abide by at all times. Regent Healthcare offers a no charge Registered Nurse assessment for all new patients. These services can give the families and the patient the comfort of knowing their needs are in the best hands possible. Contact Regent Healthcare today for a free RN assessment and cost analysis.



About Regent Healthcare

At Regent Healthcare, their mission is to provide those in need of home care needs based upon interests, preferences, and special needs so that one is matched with the right caregiver. They are committed to building and starting off with a trusting relationship, which is why they only have the highest caliber staff of healthcare professionals on their team. The professionals at Regent Healthcare ensure customers the most suitable caregivers are chosen based on one’s requirements. With superior customer service, support and passion for assisting others, they are able to provide clients with the best experience possible.



To learn more visit http://www.regenthealth.com.