Regent Healthcare Now Offering Health Blog on Their Website

Hanover, MD -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/17/2013 -- Regent Healthcare, one of the leading companies offering home care in Baltimore, is pleased to announce they are now featuring a Health Blog on their website. This blog contains useful tips and ideas when caring for an elderly loved one.



A blog is a nice way for a company to convey tips, ideas, or any other information they would like to share with their visitors. Regent Healthcare’s Health Blog features articles that will be of interest to anyone caring for an elderly loved one. It contains useful information on anything from safety tips to brain stimulating games. Regent Healthcare wants to help their customers in more ways than just providing top level healthcare companions. They feel it’s important to educate their customers and keep them in the know on important subject matters.



Regent Healthcare offers 3 levels of services including Companion Services, Personal Care Service, and Skilled Nursing Service. All three services come with different levels of companionship from non-medical to a registered nurse or licensed practical nurse. They also come with different price points assuring there is the perfect service available for anyone in need of assistance caring for an elderly loved one. Regent Healthcare takes pride in the companions and nurses they offer for assistance and guarantees a perfect match for each individual situation.



For in home healthcare in Baltimore, contact Regent Healthcare today to take advantage of their Free Care Consultation. They will fit the needs of every patient, finding the perfect match for services needed. Regent Healthcare services are offered in Northern Virginia, Washington DC, and Maryland. Let Regent Healthcare’s team of professionals take the stress away from the family and give an elderly loved one the companionship or medical attention they need on a daily basis.



About Regent Healthcare

At Regent Healthcare, their mission is to provide those in need of home care needs based upon interests, preferences, and special needs so that one is matched with the right caregiver. They are committed to building and starting off with a trusting relationship, which is why they only have the highest caliber staff of healthcare professionals on their team. The professionals at Regent Healthcare ensure customers the most suitable caregivers are chosen based on one’s requirements. With superior customer service, support and passion for assisting others, they are able to provide clients with the best experience possible.



To learn more visit http://www.regenthealth.com.