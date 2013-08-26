Regent Healthcare Now Offering Personal Care Option for in Home Health Care

Hanover, MD -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/26/2013 -- Regent Healthcare, one of the leading home health care agencies in Annapolis, is pleased to announce they are now offering Personal Care to their growing list of in home health care options. Personal Care services are administered by a certified caregiver and supervised by a registered nurse.



Personal Care will provide services such as bathing, dressing, preparation and feeding of meals, or any other type of assistance the patient needs. Regent Healthcare’s core services include Companion Care, Personal Care, and Skilled Nursing Care. Companion Care does not require a certified caregiver, as they simple act as a member of the family would in taking care of a loved one. A Regent Healthcare Companion Caregiver will assist with meal preparation, light house keeping, picking up medication, playing cards or other games, going for walks, or any other type of service that would not require a certified caregiver. The Personal Care option is a step above the Companion Care as it does require a certified caregiver and is supervised by a registered nurse. Regent Healthcare’s Skilled Nursing Services are the highest level of services provided. They include any medical care such as medication management, caring for wounds, and all nursing care services. A Registered Nurse or a Licensed Practical Nurse provides the Skilled Nursing Services. All Regent Healthcare services are provided in the comfort of the patient’s home.



Offering home health care in Columbia, contact Regent Healthcare for a free care consultation to see which service will fit the patient’s needs the best. They also offer a staff that is available 24 hours a day, every day of the week to assist with home healthcare services. Before moving a loved one out of their home, consider one of the flexible services provided by a caregiver from Regent Healthcare. Let Regent Healthcare take some of the stress away from family members of loved ones by calling for a free consultation today.



About Regent Healthcare

At Regent Healthcare, their mission is to provide those in need of home care needs based upon interests, preferences, and special needs so that one is matched with the right caregiver. They are committed to building and starting off with a trusting relationship, which is why they only have the highest caliber staff of healthcare professionals on their team. The professionals at Regent Healthcare ensure customers the most suitable caregivers are chosen based on one’s requirements. With superior customer service, support and passion for assisting others, they are able to provide clients with the best experience possible.



To learn more visit http://www.regenthealth.com