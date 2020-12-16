Regent Street Clinic Expands Into the Middle East Healthcare Market

Nottingham, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/16/2020 -- Regent Street Clinic, one of the United Kingdom's leading private medical groups has announced it will expand internationally next year with the opening of a new practice in Dubai.



The new 'Regent Street Clinic Dubai' will open in January 2021 and will be led by Dr Bobby Amhed, CEO and lead medical doctor for the group. The Dubai clinic will be staffed by a team of experienced medical professionals from the United Kingdom who were furloughed and lost their jobs due to the Covid-19 pandemic.



The clinic will offer patients popular treatments including facial aesthetic services such as Botox and Dermal Fillers, as well as private general practice services, IV vitamin nutrition therapy and health screening. All services and treatments will be delivered by experienced medical professionals from the United Kingdom.



The new Dubai clinic will also have a unique lifestyle and wellbeing practice which will provide patients with innovative and unique services including NUTRIGENOMICS which looks at the link between a patients diet and genes. With just one oral swab, customers will receive a bespoke set of test results which an experienced Doctor will talk them through, helping them identify areas of their health which they may need to address. This can then in turn help reduce risk of diabetes, heart disease and Alzheimer's.



Speaking about the launch of the new Dubai Clinic, Dr Bobby Ahmed, CEO of Regent Street Clinic Group said 'I'm delighted to announce the expansion of the Regent Street Clinic with the opening of our first international practice in Dubai. This new clinic will provide those living in Dubai with state of the art treatment and a range of innovative and unique services currently not on the market there, including NUTIGENOMICS which will be available through our Lifestyle and Wellbeing practice."



"Our team of doctors and medical professionals who all have experience working in the United Kingdom will also be offering patients a range of bespoke cosmetic treatments including Botox and Dermal Fillers."



The Regent Street Clinic group currently has five locations across the United Kingdom in Nottingham, Sheffield, Watford, Birmingham and Watford. The new Dubai clinic will be the sixth location for the group and first international clinic.



For more information on the treatments available and services available, customers can visit https://www.regentstreetclinic.co.uk/.



About Regent Street Clinic

Founded in 1998, Regent Street Clinic™ is a group of private medical centres across the United Kingdom offering a range of same-day services, including private GP, health screening, travel vaccinations, sexual health testing and facial aesthetics treatments.



They offer a range of services including private blood tests, laboratory investigations, radiology and diagnostic services, OGUK (offshore) medicals, aviation medicine services (including pilot and cabin crew medicals) and occupational health solutions for businesses.



Instagram: @regentstreetclinicdubai



About Dr Bobby Ahmed

Dr Bobby Ahmed is the CEO and lead medical doctor at Regent Street Clinic™ and it's subsidiaries – TravelDoc™, Regent Street Aesthetics™, Regent Street Radiology™ and GYM Doctor. These are all unique, forward-thinking primary healthcare models aimed at optimising patient health and wellbeing.



Dr Ahmed is a Nottingham University graduate, UK born and educated, and has trained in the fields of primary care (general practice), aesthetic non-surgical cosmetic medicine, occupational health, sexual health and travel medicine.