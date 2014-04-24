Tempe, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/24/2014 -- Voice America Talk Radio Network, Internet broadcasting pioneer, producing and syndicating online audio and video, today announced that Regina Cates author of Lead With Your Heart: Living a Life of Love, Compassion and Purpose will join Grace Gawler host of Navigating the Cancer Maze program on the VoiceAmerica Health and Wellness Channel (http://www.voiceamerica.com/channel/248/voiceamerica-health-and-wellness) Friday, April 25, at 12 noon Pacific Time.



Regina Cates will discuss her new book, Lead With Your Heart: Living a Life of Love, Compassion and Purpose where using her own life-changing experiences, she outlines step by step how to overcome the issues that hold us back in life. #1 New York Times best-selling author Marianne Williamson says, "This book is like a note from a close friend, reporting on her spiritual journey from lovelessness to love. By walking you through her experiences, she casts light on your own. And not just her life, but yours too begins to change."



Regina Cates says, “I have the greatest job in the world, because each day I help people create lives of love and deep meaning.” The job Regina speaks of—helping people awaken to lives of limitless possibility—began in 2004 after a long, painful journey to unshackle her own life. The company she co-founded, Romancing Your Soul, is the source of inspiration for hundreds of thousands of people all over the globe. Now with her first book, Lead with Your Heart, published Spring 2014, she intends to lead an even greater audience toward the higher wisdom of their heart.



Using the language of shared experiences, Regina communicates universal truths in a down-to-earth manner everyone can understand. Her spot-on description of the human condition inspires people to take responsibility for their actions, words, and thoughts, creating beneficial change in their lives. Doing so is Regina‘s passion, and it comes through loud and clear. In 2004 she left the traditional work world so she could spend her days teaching people to lead with their hearts. This witty, provocative, non-judgmental lover of life, who cares more about people than price tags, is not above scooping up dog poop from her neighbors’ lawns or litter from the curbs.



To look at Regina, as glowing and lovely as if she had stepped off the pages of a wellness magazine, you would never imagine that her childhood in Victoria, Texas, was hard. A jeans-wearing, gay tomboy growing up in the sixties, Regina was surrounded by people who ridiculed and persecuted her. No matter how hard she tried to fit the mold, she continued to fail. And yet, attempting to accept others’ limited views caused her such feelings of unworthiness and shame that she lived in constant fear.



Eventually she realized she was not meant to live anyone’s life but her own, and the heartbreak became a door to self-awareness. Facing her fear, she finally stood up, refusing to let her past define her present a moment longer. With appreciation for those same hurtful experiences, Regina was able to transform her life from one of pain and self-doubt to happiness and self-fulfillment.



Until the moment when Regina knew it was time to make the leap of faith and empower others on a full-time basis, her journey was fairly traditional. She was educated as a classical musician on the French horn and played drums in a rock ‘n‘ roll band. She earned a bachelor’s degree in teaching from Sam Houston State University in Texas and a master‘s in public and private management (leadership) from Birmingham-Southern College in Alabama. She worked as assistant circulation director for the Columbia Missourian newspaper and as director of the Master’s of Business Administration (MBA) program at Berry College in Georgia. All the while knowing that something much grander was at play in her life than just the whims of self-interest. She longed to help others live fulfilled lives. Learn more at http://gracegawlermedia.com



“Navigating the Cancer Maze” airs live on Fridays at 12 NOON Pacific time, 2 P.M. Central, 3 PM Eastern on The VoiceAmerica Health and Wellness Channel. To access the show, log on at http://www.voiceamerica.com/channel/248/voiceamerica-health-and-wellness All shows will be available in Navigating the Cancer Maze Content Library on The VoiceAmerica Variety Channel for on-demand and pod cast download

http://www.voiceamerica.com/channel/248/voiceamerica-health-and-wellness



The VoiceAmericaTM Network offers the latest conversations in a talk radio format, providing education, interaction, and advice on key issues live, on demand as well as through pod cast download. If interested in hosting a talk radio show on VoiceAmerica Network, contact Jeff Spenard, President of Internet Radio at 480-294-6417 or at jeff.spenard@voiceamerica.com. Contact Executive Producer Sandra Rogers at 480-553-5756 for advertising / sponsorship information or other show details.



About Grace Gawler and Navigating the Cancer Maze

2014 marks Grace Gawler’s 40 years assisting cancer patients to Navigate the Cancer Maze as effectively as possible. Navigating the cancer maze fulfills Grace’s vision to provide a sponsored show through her Charity, the Grace Gawler Institute, so that cancer patients can hear expert Professionals and authentic cancer survival stories. The show aims to share time-proven strategies in a “Let’s talk about it” atmosphere with the aim of making the journey through cancer more easeful through knowledge. The program is solutions focused for patients at all stages of cancer and provides tools for pre-planning for any setbacks that are likely to be met along the way. It is important to acknowledge the reality of a cancer diagnosis, while being authentic about process and keeping possibilities open. The best outcomes are experienced when the best of conventional medicine is paired with the best of complementary supported by an empowered patient. Navigating the Cancer Maze airs live every Friday at 12 Noon Pacific Time on the VoiceAmerica Health and Wellness Channel.