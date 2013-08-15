Reginald Braziel, CEO of Highrise Elite Marketing Donates to Harlem Children's Zone

Newport Beach, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/15/2013 -- Highrise Elite Marketing based in Anaheim Hills, California is proud to acknowledge the charitable contributions of the company’s CEO, Reginald Braziel and his support of Harlem Children’s Zone. Delighted to give an ongoing portion of his company’s profits to various charitable organizations throughout the year, most recently, the Harlem based children’s outreach is the benefactor of his contributions. “Our CEO is really dedicated to the growth of humanity.” said Wyatt Osa, a representative of Highrise Elite Marketing. “And thankfully, his focus apart from his clients is to reach farther and wider than his own sphere of influence to organizations that can make a difference with his charitable contributions.”



With a charitable perspective as a running vein through Highrise Elite Marketing, Braziel considers every new client a means to further help humanity. Having incorporated charitable work into his practical day to day business functions the CEO is transfixed on his ability to bring attention to those in need. “Choosing Harlem Children’s Zone as the recipient of our latest donation was an encouraging choice as the drug epidemic has torn through that area of our nation at rampant speeds.” added Osa. “We’ve been more than happy to help with their efforts to help the children of Harlem see better, safer days.” Through charitable sponsorship given by people much like Braziel the Harlem Children’s Zone organization has been able to introduce several groundbreaking efforts such as the Baby College parenting workshops, the Harlem Gems preschool program and the HCZ Asthma Initiative which informs families how to better manage the disease. They have also introduced the highly efficient public charter school named Promise Academy as well as an obesity program focused on keeping area children healthy.



The origin of Braziel’s charitable contributions stem from his own business which allows for the success of others in the field of digital marketing. Optimization is Highrise Elite Marketing’s specialty assuring clients of first page rankings on search pages which generate integral leads for small and large business owners alike. A go-to source for branding, E-marketing, sales messages, optimized web content, social media and traditional offline marketing Braziel’s company allows clients to design their own service package. The company also gives free marketing consultations to those looking for their particular brand of expertise.



For more information about Reginald Braziel and Highrise Elite Marketing visit www.highriseelite.com. For more information about Harlem Children’s Zone visit www.hcz.org.



CONTACT:

Wyatt Osa

888.520.1769