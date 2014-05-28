Recently published research from GlobalData, "Regional Distributed Power Generation Market", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/28/2014 -- Global Distributed Power Generation Market size at the end of 2012 was 172 GW. The major contributing source in global distributed power generation market has been solar photovoltaic (PV). The solar market accounted for around 53% of market size in 2013 followed by Combined Heat and Power (CHP) occupying a share of 32% and the balance 15% contributed by wind power. The global distributed power generation market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12% during the period 2013 - 2019 and reach cumulative installed capacity of 336 GW by the year end 2019.
Scope
- The report provides analysis on the market growth and investment patterns of the distributed power generation market.
- Wind, solar PV and Combined Heat and Power (CHP) generation markets form part of the global market size of distributed power generation market.
- Each of these markets is analyzed in detail by region, thereby providing a holistic view of the growth of global distributed power generation market.
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Reasons to Get This Report
The report makes the reader conversant about -
- Market size and growth of the global distributed power generation market
- Investment pattern of the global distributed power generation market studied for the period 2014 - 2019 enables the investor in their decision making tasks related to investment in the market
- Analysis on market growth and investment trends in wind, solar PV and combined heat and power generation distributed markets by region guides the investor to make prudent investment decisions
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