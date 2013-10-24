Regional Overview: Health and Wellbeing Trends in Latin America - New Market Study Published

Fast Market Research recommends "Regional Overview: Health and Wellbeing Trends in Latin America" from Euromonitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/24/2013 -- Latin America is one of the bright spots in consumer health. Rising incomes, new products and greater adoption of health and wellness trends are contributing to an exceptional performance in the region. To keep the momentum going, companies are developing innovative corporate strategies while using imaginative marketing campaigns to captivate younger adults, who will sustain growth for the industry in years to come.
Euromonitor International's Regional Overview: Health and Wellbeing Trends in Latin America global briefing examines the size, growth trends and potential opportunities in the Consumer Health market. The strategic analyses include assessing the impacts of changing regulations, research breakthroughs and public health concerns on both the market and leading companies. Consumer attitudes towards the products and their personal healthcare needs are also explored.
Product coverage: Allergy Care, Herbal/Traditional Products, OTC, Paediatric Consumer Health, Sports Nutrition, Vitamins and Dietary Supplements, Weight Management.
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Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Consumer Health market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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