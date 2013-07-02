Regional Sweepstakes Hosts Contest with over $2,000 in Prizes: Win a 15.4 Inch Apple MacBook Pro Retina and Adobe CS6 Master Collection

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/02/2013 -- Popular sweepstakes website RegionalSweepstakes.com is hosting one of their most valuable giveaways yet. The website is giving visitors the chance to enter a MacBook Pro Retina and Adobe C26 Master Collection giveaway. There will be one lucky winner for each prize, and the sweepstakes is open worldwide. Prizes are worth over an approximate retail value of over $2,500 combined, and anyone can enter to win by following the easy instructions on the entry form. The giveaways begin once 1,000 entrants are received, with all entries to be validated by Regional Sweepstakes and their associated sponsors.



The sweepstakes feature a social sharing aspect, where you can earn more entries by sharing the contest via various social networking sites, such as Twitter, Facebook and Pinterest. The more a participant shares, the more entries they win. To enter, participants need only visit the Regional Sweepstakes page and follow the instructions on the entry form. Winners will be chosen at random to receive a 15.4 inch MacBook Pro and Adobe CS6 Master Collection design software suite with Adobe Creative Cloud included. The Adobe CS6 Master Collection giveaway is backed by Adobe, and features a full suite of multimedia tools.



Regional Sweepstakes' contest to win a MacBook Pro Retina and Adobe CS6 Master Collection began June 26th and runs through July 30th. If interested, participants can enter via the link http://regionalsweepstakes.com/win-a-macbook-pro



About Regional Sweepstakes

Regional Sweepstakes is a well-known and popular sweepstakes site providing contests for a variety of destination, electronic, home, and cash prizes. Visitors to Regional Sweepstakes can provide links to online sweepstakes to be added to the expansive directory of giveaways.



-Website url http://regionalsweepstakes.com



Contact info:

Contact: Aaron Weir CEO

Tel: 1 (330) 437-5902

Email: contact@regionalsweepstakes.com