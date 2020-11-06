Register for the Upcoming Festiv Virtual 5K Events

Miami, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/06/2020 -- The Festiv Happy Halloween Virtual 5K began the series, kicked off on Wednesday, October 28 through November 4th. The upcoming event, the Happy Thanksgiving Virtual 5K kicks off November 24th through the 30th before the arrival of the Happy Holidays Virtual 5K on December 18th through the 25th. Finally, the Happy New Year Virtual 5K will happen on New Year's Eve and participants can ring in 2021 and participate through January 6, 2021.



Participants that only choose one event will still receive a special finisher medal made by a local artist, t-shirts, and more. Two participants during each race will have the opportunity to win one of two Aftershokz Openmove headphones.



The links and more information for each race is available at https://www.facebook.com/teamfootworks.



About TeamFootWorks

FootWorks in Miami is a family business dedicated to remaining Miami's running headquarters since its 1976 debut. The store sells footwear by many respected brands and it also offers regular health and fitness-minded activities, events, and training. For more information, please call 305-667-9322 or visit the store at 5724 Sunset Drive, South Miami, Florida 33143.