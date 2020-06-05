Register Now for KIDS FIRST! Film Critics Online Boot Camps in June, July and August

Phoenix, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/05/2020 -- If you're passionate about movies and see yourself in front of the camera as an entertainment reporter or actor, look no further, this is the camp for you! This summer, due to the COVID-19 pandemic our KIDS FIRST! Film Critic Boot Camps are all online. The great thing about it is that it doesn't matter where you live, anyone can attend. You don't have to live in the city where the camp meets or have to travel.



We have three camps meeting for one week each in June, July and August. Each camp meets for 2 hours a day, Monday through Friday. During the camp you will be coached by seasoned professionals and learn to…



Critique and write film reviews

Learn how to videotape your reviews

Interview talent on Zoom and in person

Promote your YouTube videos



After completing this camp, you'll be invited to join our KIDS FIRST! Film Critics national team of reporters where you get to watch and review films before they are released, interview celebrities live and online, attend behind-the-scenes events for new film and digital releases.



Sound like what you're looking for! Go here to register or for additional information.



https://www.kidsfirst.org/become-a-juror/



Camp dates and times

June 22 – 26

July 13 – 17

August 10 – 14

Classes meet 12:00 p.m. to 2 p.m. Eastern Time

9 a.m. – 11 a.m. Pacific Time



Class fee is $110.

Register at https://forms.gle/zaP1SZ6Q9TUe4e459



What do you do at camp?



Develop vocabulary and criteria to critique and write reviews.

Watch, analyze and discuss films.

Examine behind-the-scenes contributors (directors to editors).

Review film in written and video format daily.

Learn how to create videotaped reviews.

Learn how to record and edit your own reviews in front of a green screen.

Learn and practice how to interview celebrities online or in person.

Meet working actors, writers, producers, film critics and other entertainment professionals.

Work collaboratively with your team members.

Learn about filmmaking programs that are available to you.

Share your knowledge with parents, peers and the public.

Contact us for more information. https://www.kidsfirst.org