Register to Win Champion Blue Flame Performance Diesel Engine Oil

Clinton, MO -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/17/2020 -- The no-purchase-necessary contest will pick winners throughout the year and provide the Champion Blue Flame Performance Diesel Engine Oil for their favorite diesel vehicle and enough product to cover a minimum of four oil changes a year. The contest can be found on the Blue Flame Diesel Blog using the green contest button. https://theblueflameblogger.blogspot.com/



Blue Flame Diesel Engine Oils are formulated with workhorse high-zinc performance additives, superior protection, advanced polymer technology, and high TBN, supported by a carrier blend of synthetic fluids.



In addition, Blue Flame Diesel Engine Oils deliver unmatched high temperature film strength and lubricity protection, with the muscle to combat oil shear and maximize sustained cylinder compression. They also inhibit oxidation, corrosive acids, sludge and varnish build-up.



These robust performance oils keep diesel engines going longer by reducing soot-induced engine wear, controlling abrasive soot contamination and preventing high temperature corrosion, even while allowing for improved fuel economy and lower total cost of ownership. They are proven to increase engine horse power and torque.



Champion Blue Flame "Classic" 15w-40 Performance Diesel Engine Oil. https://www.championbrands.com/blue-flame-classic-blend-15w-40-pre-2007-diesel-engine-oil/



Champion Blue Flame API 15w-40 Performance Diesel Engine Oil https://www.championbrands.com/champion-blue-flame-15w-40/



Champion's Blue Flame Blog aims to establish itself as a vital resource for diesel performance enthusiasts by becoming a hub connecting enthusiasts to other digital platforms such as Diesel Forums, Press Releases, Email, Web Sites, RSS Feeds and other social media platforms. https://theblueflameblogger.blogspot.com/



The Blue Flame Diesel Blog also has links that provide real time information on such subjects as diesel fuel prices, truck stop locations, technical information, torque specs, how to become a Champion Oil distributor, real time crude oil prices, diesel seminars, and on-line purchases. https://theblueflameblogger.blogspot.com/



About Champion Brands, LLC

Champion Brands, LLC, a globally recognized industry leader in specialty lubricants for over 65 years. Champion also produces and blends over 350 products including fuel, oil, engine additives, and lubricants for the racing, automotive, heavy truck, agricultural, industrial, and specialty markets. For more information contact your nearest Champion distributor, or call Champion at 660-890-6231. Champion Brands, LLC; 1001 Golden Drive, Clinton, MO, 64735 or go to http://www.championbrands.com