Registered Nurse Sarah Mott Seeks Support from Kickstarter Community to Introduce the Lotus Stethoscope Holder

Cheshire, CT -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/28/2014 -- Nurses are at a high risk for developing debilitating back and musculoskeletal injuries while caring for their patients. Repeated lifting, transferring and repositioning patients are some of the common tasks that lead to injury. When a nurse is not lifting and repositioning his or her patients, they are leaning over them to provide care or sitting at a desk looking down at paperwork or a computer which also causes strain on their neck.



Nurses need to keep their stethoscope with them while caring for their patients. Usually they carry the stethoscope by draping it around their neck. The problem with this is the added strain the weight of the stethoscope puts on the neck muscles. This added weight pulls his or her neck forward. The forward pulling of the nurse's neck muscles coupled with the heavy lifting through out the day contributes to poor posture, neck strain and headaches.



The solution to stethoscope related neck strain, headaches and poor posture is the Lotus Stethoscope Holder, which offers an alternative to carrying the stethoscope around the neck. It has been invented by Sarah Mott, a nurse who is well aware of the nature and impact of this problem.



The Lotus Stethoscope Holder was designed to be durable, easy to use, and of high quality. It is constructed of durable plastic that is easy to clean. The double spring construction allows the holder to clip conveniently onto any type of scrub pocket, waistband, belt or even a tote bag. Nurses love that they can insert their stethoscope in almost any configuration. The Lotus Stethoscope Holder stays in place, is easy to use and is comfortable.



Over the past year and a half, Sarah has designed, sourced, and tested the Lotus Stethoscope Holder. She has developed a great relationship with a reputable manufacturer and has enough inventories to start introducing the Lotus Stethoscope Holder to the 3.1 million working nurses.



This project will only be funded if at least $6,300 is pledged by Fri, May 16 2014 10:24 PM +05:30.



Kickstarter Page: http://kck.st/1gV1tO2