Registered Nursing Jobs Predicted to Be One of the Fastest Growing Occupations Over the Next Seven Years, ‘Nursing School’ Website Reports

For example, studies have shown that nursing is predicted to be one of the fastest growing occupations through 2018. And statistics from a few years ago indicated that there were about 2.8 million nursing jobs in the United States.



For people who are looking to pursue a career in nursing, it can be confusing at times to sort through information about the many nursing schools, programs, requirements and different careers that are out there.



Nursing School is an invaluable content resource that is easy to use and chock full of information about the nursing profession. For example, the website explains the different nursing education levels that are available, from an associate degree in nursing (ADN), to a bachelor’s of science degree in nursing (BSN) and more. It also details the types of sub-fields of nursing, including ambulatory care, critical care, and forensic nursing.



Using the website is easy; simply log on to the home page and select from a variety of tabs at the top of the page. For example, clicking on “Top Nursing Schools” brings up an article that explains which types of schools are considered to be among the best.



“Many of the most popular nursing programs are affiliated with a hospital or health care complex,” the article said, adding that a large college or university typically has their own medical facilities to attract medical researchers, elite doctors, and training staff.



“Aspiring nurses who receive more hands-on training are more likely to succeed and have more confidence in treating patients. For prospective nursing students, picking one of the top tier nursing programs can start their career off with a solid foundation.”



