West Chester, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/05/2021 -- Registration for the Carpei Audientiam Executive Level skill enhancement program is now open. The event will take place July 13 through July 15th and will focus on aiding executives in mastering public speaking specifically for delivering presentations. The three-day healthcare executive coaching event will train attendees in identifying key individuals that must be engaged during a presentation.



As opposed to general public speaking, this event will center solely on business presentations as this scenario can create unique challenges that can make securing business objectives difficult for executives. Business presentations require connecting with key decision-makers and convincing them that your recommended enterprise solution is the only proposition that will support their overall business goals, drive growth, or produce achievable results.



"Mastering the art of establishing a relationship with potential customers through business presentations is an essential tool that is critical for executives," said Dan Brooks, The Brooks Group managing partner. "Through our Carpei Audientiam immersive program, attendees will learn how to position themselves for success with clients by understanding key pain points, identifying influencers in the client team, and solidifying a positive client relationship."



Throughout the three-day course, attendees will learn how to provide a concise executive summary, how to identify "supporters" from within an audience that can serve as influencers to encourage proposal adoption, and how to navigate "tough crowd" attendees.



Additionally, participants will also learn that some members within a prospective client team cannot be influenced. This course will provide critical skills to achieve that task while acknowledging that individuals that act as opposition can't always be persuaded to change their minds. However, executive attendees will learn effective strategies that will minimize an opposition member's impact on decision-makers.



Most importantly, executives that attend Carpei Audientiam will learn how to powerfully close presentations that offer a straightforward action plan with next steps — allowing for a natural dialogue to continue afterward.



About The Brooks Group

The Brooks Group is an independent organization that focuses on enhancing communication skills for business executives. An emphasis is placed on training programs that are designed to create collaborative environments among executives from a variety of industries to improve analytical and interfacing methodologies that translate into improved internal communications and external relations with clients and customers. As a healthcare consulting firm, The Brooks Group also provides consulting and healthcare market research support to members of the biotech/pharmaceutical and healthcare industries to bring about healthcare reform.