Registration Now Open for Wexford University's Master's Degree in Nutrition and Exercise with Fall Classes Launching Sept. 27

Rancho Santa Margarita, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/15/2013 -- If you are what you eat, what are these days? Fresh summer watermelon and roasted almonds, or fast-food burgers and fries? If you are interested in learning how what you eat affects how you perform, then Wexford University’s online master’s degree in Nutrition and Exercise, with fall classes starting Sept. 27, is an ideal option. Registration for spring classes is now available at http://wexford.edu/degree-programs/master-of-science-degree-in-nutrition-and-exercise/.



With a master’s degree in nutrition and exercise, graduates are prepared to coach others on their weight and fitness goals, create healthy eating and living plans, offer unique programs at health clubs and gyms, and to write, talk or teach in this growing field.



“Most people recognize that when they eat better and move more, they feel better. This unique online degree program really focuses on the amazing intersection of nutrition and exercise in health and wellness today,” said Jack Bauerle, Chancellor of Wexford University. “With flexible, convenient scheduling, our master’s degree program offers the latest research and methods, self-directed learning and an amazing opportunity to learn more about some very powerful and life-changing information and applications.”



Topics that are covered in the program include physiology of exercise, advanced nutrition and nutrition for special populations, metabolism and muscle, the science of metabolic conditioning, exercise and sports supplements, vitamins and fluids, motor control and learning, research methods and more.



In addition to the master’s degree in nutrition and exercise, Wexford University also offers an associate of arts degree in Fitness Training; a bachelor of science degree in Health and Fitness; master of arts in Applied Sports Psychology; and a doctor of Applied Sports Psychology degree.



About Wexford University

Wexford University is dedicated to providing world-class education through cutting-edge technology, offering direct application degree programs in an accelerated format with 100 percent online learning to save time and money. Programs include an associate of arts degree in Fitness Training, bachelor’s degree in Health and Fitness, master’s degree in Nutrition and Exercise as well as master’s degree and doctorate degree in Applied Sport Psychology. Wexford University is the higher education division of NESTA (National Exercise & Sports Trainers Association). For more information, please visit http://wexford.edu/.



Wexford University?Dr. John Spencer Ellis

Rancho Santa Margarita, CA

http://www.wexford.edu