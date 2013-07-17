Registration Now Open for Wexford University's Online Doctoral Degree in Applied Sport Psychology

As classes are set to start September 27 for the online doctoral degree program in Applied Sport Psychology , registration is now under way for the program.
The doctoral degree program which is an extension of the Universtiy"s master degree program is suitable for people looking to start a career in adminstration, coaching, consulting, counseling and entrepreneurship, such as work in sports performance clinics, sports and fitness organizations corporations of all sizes, government agencies and nonprofits, and more.
Wexford University's doctoral degree program in Applied Sport Psychology is completely online and is suitable for busy professionals who are interested in health, wellness and nutriton degrees in growing career fields. The program also includes a special project in the health or related field or an internship.
Classes in the doctoral program include the following:
Sport Psychology in Practice
Precision Communication: Language of Influence for Successful Mediation and Negotiation
Social Psychology of Healing and Fitness: Cognitive Emotional Re-Alignment
Advanced Applied Sport Psychology
Leadership: Creating, Modeling and Producing Excellence
Online Mental Training: Gaining Access to Coaches, Athletes and Parents
The Basics of Mental Toughness Training
Advanced Mental Training and the Pursuit of Excellence
Building a Successful Practice
Neurophysiology
Developing Professionalism
Eastern Approaches to Sport Psychology
And more.
To register online now, please visit http://wexford.edu/degree-programs/doctoral-degree-in-applied-sport-psychology/.
About Wexford University
Wexford University is dedicated to providing world-class education through cutting-edge technology, offering direct application degree programs in an accelerated format with 100 percent online learning to save time and money. Programs include an associate of arts degree in Fitness Training, bachelor’s degree in Health and Fitness, master’s degree in Nutrition and Exercise as well as master’s degree and doctorate degree in Applied Sport Psychology. Wexford University is the higher education division of NESTA (National Exercise & Sports Trainers Association). For more information, please visit http://wexford.edu/.
