Registration Now Open for Wexford University's Online Doctoral Degree in Applied Sport Psychology

Wexford University is glad to announce that registration is now underway for its online doctoral degree program Applied Sport Psychology.



The doctoral degree program which is an extension of the Universtiy"s master degree program is suitable for people looking to start a career in adminstration, coaching, consulting, counseling and entrepreneurship, such as work in sports performance clinics, sports and fitness organizations corporations of all sizes, government agencies and nonprofits, and more.



Wexford University's doctoral degree program in Applied Sport Psychology is completely online and is suitable for busy professionals who are interested in health, wellness and nutriton degrees in growing career fields. The program also includes a special project in the health or related field or an internship.



Classes in the doctoral program include the following:



Sport Psychology in Practice

Precision Communication: Language of Influence for Successful Mediation and Negotiation

Social Psychology of Healing and Fitness: Cognitive Emotional Re-Alignment

Advanced Applied Sport Psychology

Leadership: Creating, Modeling and Producing Excellence

Online Mental Training: Gaining Access to Coaches, Athletes and Parents

The Basics of Mental Toughness Training

Advanced Mental Training and the Pursuit of Excellence

Building a Successful Practice

Neurophysiology

Developing Professionalism

Eastern Approaches to Sport Psychology

And more.



To register online now, please visit http://wexford.edu/degree-programs/doctoral-degree-in-applied-sport-psychology/.



About Wexford University

Wexford University is dedicated to providing world-class education through cutting-edge technology, offering direct application degree programs in an accelerated format with 100 percent online learning to save time and money. Programs include an associate of arts degree in Fitness Training, bachelor’s degree in Health and Fitness, master’s degree in Nutrition and Exercise as well as master’s degree and doctorate degree in Applied Sport Psychology. Wexford University is the higher education division of NESTA (National Exercise & Sports Trainers Association). For more information, please visit http://wexford.edu/.



Wexford University



Dr. John Spencer Ellis



Rancho Santa Margarita, CA

http://www.wexford.edu