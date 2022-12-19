RegTech in Insurance Market to See Booming Growth : Trunomi, ComplyAdvantage, Symphony Ayasdi, Ascent

NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/19/2022 -- The latest study released on the Global RegTech in Insurance Market by AMA Research evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2027. The RegTech in Insurance Market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.



Key Players in This Report Include:

Ascent (United States), NetGuardians SA (Switzerland), Trunomi (United Kingdom), Symphony Ayasdi (United States), Suade (United Kingdom), ComplyAdvantage (United Kingdom), Trulioo (Canada), Acuant, Inc. (United States), ACTICO (Germany), Continuity (United States), Chainalysis Inc. (United States)



Definition:

RegTech refers to the management of regulatory processes and financial risk with the help of cutting-edge technologies like AI, ML, big data, etc. In the digital era, insurance companies are looking for technological solutions that help them to mitigate cybersecurity risk and to automate regulatory reporting. The application of RegTech also helps to improve risk management, eliminate compliance costs, and reduce human errors.



Market Drivers:

- Surging Demand for Cybersecurity Solutions to Protect System Against Financial Crime and Data Loss

- Rapid Adoption of RegTech in the Insurance to Automate Data Distribution and Stay Competitive in the Market



Market Trend:

- Increased Focus on the R&D and Innovation in AI and ML Technologies to Easily Analyze Big Data



Market Opportunities:

- Growing Awareness About RegTech and Growing Digital Transformation of Insurance Sector in the Developing Countries



The Global RegTech in Insurance Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Application (Risk Management, Regulatory Reporting, Compliance Management, Fraud Prevention, Others), Components (Software, Services), Organization Size (Small and Medium Businesses, Large Businesses), Deployment (Cloud, On-Premises)



Global RegTech in Insurance Market report highlights information regarding the current and future industry trends, growth patterns, as well as it offers business strategies to help the stakeholders in making sound decisions that may help to ensure the profit trajectory over the forecast years.



Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share, and growth rate of the following regions:

- The Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Egypt, etc.)

- North America (United States, Mexico & Canada)

- South America (Brazil, Venezuela, Argentina, Ecuador, Peru, Colombia, etc.)

- Europe (Turkey, Spain, Turkey, Netherlands Denmark, Belgium, Switzerland, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

- Asia-Pacific (Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia).



