Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/21/2020 -- Regtech in Insurance - Thematic Research is latest research study released by HTF MI evaluating the market, highlighting opportunities, risk side analysis, and leveraged with strategic and tactical decision-making support. The influencing Factors of growth and regulations with respect to the usage of the information, availability of highly reliable products in the market, and increase in operational efficiency of Regtech in Insurance - Thematic Players.The study provides information on market trends and development, drivers, capacities, technologies, and on the changing dynamics of Regtech in Insurance - Thematic Market?. As per study key and emerging players of this market are Checkr, KYC3, Recordsure, Apiax, Ascent, AxiomSL, CUBE, IMTF, REG UK, Quantemplate, SecondFloor, Vizor, Beam, Elliptic, NetGuardians, Chubb, MetLife Insurance, Lorega, Nexus Group, AON, Willis Towers Watson, Arthur J Gallagher, Marsh, Simply Business, Axa, Aviva, Zurich, Hiscox, Allianz, RSA, Legal & General, China Life, Aegon Blue Square Re, Aegon Group & Others.



Click To get SAMPLE PDF of Regtech in Insurance - Thematic Market (Including Full TOC, Table & Figures)@https://www.htfmarketreport.com/sample-report/2455845-regtech-in-insurance-thematic-research



Regtech in Insurance - Thematic Market and Competitive Analysis



This report provides an in-depth analysis of the current uptake of regtech solutions in insurance and examines in what direction the industry is moving. It analyzes the scale of the market in terms of growth in deals and uncovers the key players across different compliance aspects. The report provides an overview of the technology trends facilitating regtech solutions as well as major regulation further influencing developments in the regtech space, which coupled together have the potential to disrupt traditional business models in insurance.

Regtech is making its way into insurance. Regulation governing financial services providers has expanded substantially since the outbreak of the global economic crisis of 2008. Keeping pace with changes has become extremely burdensome to financial institutions and insurers alike, while the cost of complying with such requirements has hiked.

Regtech can improve data management capabilities and provide insurers with increased automation and data-driven insights in areas such as reporting, regulatory compliance, and financial risk management. In the past few years, investments in regtech startups have been on the rise, reaching a record high in 2018. Insurers are waking up to the potential benefits of regtech, triggering an increase in the number of partnerships. Despite the hype, regtech is still in its infancy and its potential remains untapped.



Buy Full Copy Regtech in Insurance - Thematic Report at Revised Offering @ https://www.htfmarketreport.com/buy-now?format=1&report=2455845

Some Players from complete research coverage: Checkr, KYC3, Recordsure, Apiax, Ascent, AxiomSL, CUBE, IMTF, REG UK, Quantemplate, SecondFloor, Vizor, Beam, Elliptic, NetGuardians, Chubb, MetLife Insurance, Lorega, Nexus Group, AON, Willis Towers Watson, Arthur J Gallagher, Marsh, Simply Business, Axa, Aviva, Zurich, Hiscox, Allianz, RSA, Legal & General, China Life, Aegon Blue Square Re, Aegon Group & Others



Additionally, Section on Historical Regtech in Insurance - Thematic Market Scenario, Market Entropy to Race Aggressiveness and Patent Analysis* is covered along with Competitors SWOT, Product Specifications and Peer Comparison including variables such as Gross Margin, Total Revenue, Segment Revenue, Employee Size, Net Profit, Total Assets etc.



Scope



- 2018 was the largest ever year of investment in regtech, with deals attracting $4.5bn globally and more than doubling in value over the course of the year.

- New legislation coupled with exhaustive regulatory scrutiny are squeezing the insurance compliance function, prompting insurers to turn to regtech providers to mitigate risks.

- Regtechs are specializing by distinct domains, with a large proportion focusing on identity management - particularly aspects of know your customer and anti-money laundering.



*** For global report, countries by region that are available in the study

North America (United States, Canada & Mexico)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, New Zealand, South Korea, Taiwan, Singapore, Thailand, Indonesia & Philippines etc)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Belgium, Austria, Poland, Switzerland, Bulgaria and Rest of Europe etc)

Central & South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia & Chile etc)

Middle East & Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Nigeria, South Africa etc)



Regtech in Insurance - Thematic Product/Service Development



Knowing why product/services fits need of clients and what modification would make the product more attractive. Approaches such as focus group utilizing User Testing and Experience Research. Consumer side analysis always helps to correlate demand preferences with innovation.



** Segments by Type can further be broken down based on Feasibility

Enquire for customization in Report @ https://www.htfmarketreport.com/enquiry-before-buy/2455845-regtech-in-insurance-thematic-research



Marketing Communication and Sales Channel



Understanding "marketing effectiveness" on a continual basis help determine the potential of advertising and marketing communications and allow to use best practices to utilize untapped audience. In order to make marketers make effective strategies and identify why target market is not giving attention we ensure Study is Segmented with appropriate marketing & sales channels to identify potential market size by value & Volume* (if Applicable).



Extracts from TOC



1 Study Coverage

Industry Definition

.....

2. Executive Summary

Regtech in Insurance - Thematic Market Size (2014-2025) by Revenue, Production*, Growth rate

3. Market Size by Manufacturers [% Market Share, Rank Change etc]

4. Regtech in Insurance - Thematic Production, Consumption by Regions (2014-2025)

5. Market Size by Type

Regtech in Insurance - Thematic Revenue by Type

Regtech in Insurance - Thematic Volume by Type

Regtech in Insurance - Thematic Price by Type

6. Market Size by Application (2014-2025)

Regtech in Insurance - Thematic Breakdown Data by Revenue, Volume

7. Manufacturers Profiles

8. Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis



Browse for Full Report at @: https://www.htfmarketreport.com/reports/2455845-regtech-in-insurance-thematic-research



Thanks for reading this article, you can also purchase individual chapter/section or regional report version such as North America, Europe or South Asia, South America, Eastern Europe or Africa.



About HTF Market Report

HTF Market Report is a wholly owned brand of HTF market Intelligence Consulting Private Limited. HTF Market Report global research and market intelligence consulting organization is uniquely positioned to not only identify growth opportunities but to also empower and inspire you to create visionary growth strategies for futures, enabled by our extraordinary depth and breadth of thought leadership, research, tools, events and experience that assist you for making goals into a reality. Our understanding of the interplay between industry convergence, Mega Trends, technologies and market trends provides our clients with new business models and expansion opportunities. We are focused on identifying the "Accurate Forecast" in every industry we cover so our clients can reap the benefits of being early market entrants and can accomplish their "Goals & Objectives".