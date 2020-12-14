New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/14/2020 -- The global RegTech market is expected to reach USD 21.73 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. RegTech is beneficial in helping financial institutions in the management of regulatory processes within the financial industry through technology. Various challenges faced by financial institutions in risk management and RegTech, by way of digitization and automation, delivers an economical solution to resolve such challenges and comply with the regulatory standards. It assists financial institutions in the collection of data and automatic generation of reports in accordance with the format and schedule mandated by numerous regulatory bodies. Moreover, it reinforces the regulatory and supervisory capability of the regulators by making effective use of data in a unified format to supervise the rapid developments in the sector.



The latest market intelligence report entails a holistic overview of the RegTech market, providing the reader with essential conclusive data & information concerning market growth, evaluated on both regional and global levels. The competitive analysis of the report focuses on the leading market players and their lucrative business expansion initiatives.



COVID-19 Impact Assessment:



The latest report sums up the major changes in the global business sector that took place as a repercussion of the COVID-19 outbreak. Having impacted the global RegTech market in an unfavorable manner, the pandemic has significantly disrupted the market dynamics and trends. The public health emergency adversely affected the global supply chains and resulted in acute volatility in product prices and demand. However, industry experts believe that the global RegTech market will regain traction in the post-COVID scenario. The report also offers a broad assessment of the pandemic's preliminary and future impacts on this lucrative market.



Regional Landscape:



An essential component of the report is the detailed study of the geographical outlook of the global RegTech market. The global RegTech market is categorized into several key geographical regions, including North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. In this section of the report, the authors have meticulously analyzed the regional market share, market size, revenue contribution, sales network, distribution channels, and numerous other aspects.



Competitive Outlook:



The leading contenders in the global RegTech market are:



Deloitte, ACTICO, IBM Corporation, Broadridge Financial Solutions, PWC, McAfee, London Stock Exchange Group, Thompson Reuters, Jumio, and NICE Actimize, among others



Organization Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)



Small & Medium-Sized Enterprises

Large Enterprises



Deployment Model Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)



On-Premise Deployment

Cloud-Based Deployment



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)



Risk & Compliance Management

Identity Management

Regulatory Reporting

Fraud Management

Regulatory Intelligence.



The following timeline is considered for the global market estimation:



Historical Years: 2017-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Years: 2020-2027



