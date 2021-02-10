New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/10/2021 -- RegTech Market



RegTech is gradually being used for the prevention of crime and for the detection of fraud in real-time, deploys cognitive and analytical capabilities for the evaluation of financial transactions and delivering timely heads up for potential fraud or for insider dealings. It has its applications in the management of risk & compliance, management of identity, fraud management, regulatory reporting, and regulatory intelligence.



Furthermore, the report is furnished with the latest impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market. The pandemic has affected every segment of the market, along with bringing disruption in the supply chain, demands & trends, and financial difficulties. The report covers the initial and future assessment of the COVID-19 impact on the market.



Market Drivers



The market is estimated to witness considerable market growth during the forecast period. The growth is driven by increasing incidences of financial crimes involving bribery, money laundering, corruption, terror group financing, and several illegal dealing in the institutions are the reasons for the market growth. The market growth is also propelled by the rising adoption of regulatory sandbox approaches by firms. Sandbox is a customized and innovative platform for reporting enterprises. The sandbox allows further testing for fintech with all the regulatory support and governance. The market is also boosting due to the tightening of the regulatory standards globally by the regulators.



Regional Analysis



On the basis of region, the Asia Pacific region held the largest market growth in terms of revenue share and is estimated to witness considerable market growth during the forecast period. The market's growth in this region is propelled due to the rapid growth of financial industries in various developing nations and the increasing requirement for stringent regulatory controls. RegTech is expanding due to its major functions such as vendor risk management, identity checks, etc.



Further key findings from the report suggest



By organization size, large enterprises contributed to a major market share in 2019. As the challenges faced by financial firms are anticipated to continue to get more complex, such organizations must have a long-standing, technology-driven platform to comply with regulatory compliance and end-to-end governance.



By the deployment model, cloud-based deployment is likely to witness a faster growth rate of 22.3% in the forecast period. RegTech firms deploy cloud computing to deliver their solutions using a SaaS (software as a service) deployment model. These SaaS solutions help enterprises to comply with regulatory standards. Cloud computing decreases the cost for hardware and software, enabling data-storage more economical for RegTech companies.



By application, risk & compliance management contributed to the largest market share in 2019 and is likely to grow at a rate of 19.4% in the forecast period. It helps in detecting the present state of compliance and forthcoming regulations. Also, it helps in mitigating regulatory risk, simplifying the governance, assessment of risk exposure, and anticipation of future threats.



Competitive Terrain:



The global RegTech market has a consolidated presence of a large number of companies that have been performing consistently to achieve optimum market growth. The report comprehensively discusses these companies' current market standing, past performances, demand & supply graphs, sales network, production & consumption patterns, and distribution channels. The report thus points out the effective business approaches undertaken by these market players to build on their market footprint.



The leading companies operating across the global RegTech market are listed below:



Deloitte, ACTICO, IBM Corporation, Broadridge Financial Solutions, PWC, McAfee, London Stock Exchange Group, Thompson Reuters, Jumio, and NICE Actimize, among others.



Organization Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)



Small & Medium-Sized Enterprises



Large Enterprises



Deployment Model Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)



On-Premise Deployment



Cloud-Based Deployment



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)



Risk & Compliance Management



Identity Management



Regulatory Reporting



Fraud Management



Regulatory Intelligence



Radical Features of the RegTech Market Report:



Valuable insights into the RegTech market to impart an in-depth understanding of the business verticle



An 8-year forecast estimation along with an analysis of key elements of the market



Technological advancements, regulatory framework, and recent developments covered in the report



Growth analysis and projections until 2027



Statistical analysis of the key players operating in the RegTech industry



Table Of Contents:



Chapter 1. Market Synopsis



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics



Chapter 4. RegTech Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis



Chapter 5. RegTech Market, By Type Insights & Trends



Chapter 6. RegTech Market, By Application Insights & Trends



Chapter 7. RegTech Market, By End Use Insights & Trends



Chapter 8. RegTech Market Regional Outlook



Chapter 9. Competitive Landscape



Chapter 10. Company Profiles



