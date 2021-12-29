Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/29/2021 -- A new research document is added in HTF MI database of 148 pages, titled as 'Global RegTech Market Insights by Application, Product Type, Competitive Landscape & Regional Forecast 2027' with detailed analysis, Competitive landscape, forecast and strategies. Latest analysis highlights high growth emerging players and leaders by market share that are currently attracting exceptional attention. The identification of hot and emerging players is completed by profiling 50+ Industry players; some of the profiled players are Acuant, Inc. (United States), Trunomi (United Kingdom), Suade (United Kingdom), PassFort (United Kingdom), Launch Pad Technologies Limited (Ireland), LexisNexis Risk Solutions Group (United States), ACTICO GmbH (Germany), Ascent (United States), Ayasdi AI LLC (United States), London Stock Exchange Group plc. (United Kingdom), Additional players considered in the study are as follows: Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (United States), Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited (United Kingdom), ComplyAdvantage (United Kingdom), PwC (United Kingdom), Thomson Reuters (Canada). The Market has witnessed continuous growth in the past few years and is projected to see some stability post Q2,2020 and may grow further during forecast year 2021-2026



Regtech is the management of regulative processes among the monetary trade through technology. Most functions of RegTech embrace regulative observation, reporting, and compliance. Regtech consists of a group of corporations that use cloud-computing technology through software-as-a-service (SaaS) to assist businesses to adjust to rules with efficiency and low expense. Regtech is additionally called regulative technology.



The RegTech market study is being classified by Type (Software and Services), by Application (Risk Management, Compliance Management, Regulatory Reporting, Financial Regulation, Transaction Monitoring, Identity Management and Control and Fraud Detection) and major geographies with country level break-up.



Market Drivers



Demand for Solutions regarding Data Breaches and Money Laundering in Technology-Driven Economy through Automation



Opportunities



Automation of Processes Lowering Human Workforce Deployment

Growing R&D in Machine Learning, Artificial Intelligence to make Procedure faster



Restraints



The Reliability of Decision Makers in a Firm upon Machinery can hurt the Market Growth



Challenges



Shortage of Machine Learning, Artificial Intelligence, and Blockchain to complement the Efficient Result Generated by RegTech



Key Target Audience



RegTech Providers/Vendors, Financial Advisors, Cyber Security Firms, Research Firms and Others



