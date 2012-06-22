Regular Commercial Roofing Maintenance Saves Major Assets and Money Says Holland Roofing

Tempe, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/22/2012 -- The professionals of Holland Roofing are embarking on an education campaign to inform businesses about the importance of regular and thorough roof maintenance. Since 1986, the roofing contractors have specialized in commercial roofing system and coating maintenance, repair, replacement and installation for existing and new construction buildings. The company handles all types of roof systems for small and large clients throughout the Midwest and Southeastern regions of the United States.



A business’s roof is one of their most valuable assets that must be protected. The reason being that over time, bad things can happen to a roof, and often do. From membrane deterioration, cuts and punctures to compressed/crushed insulation, moisture infiltration and beyond, the list of damages that regularly occur to commercial roofing is limitless. Holland Roofing has embarked on a campaign to inform Midwest area businesses of the importance of regular roof inspections. “We want to help businesses understand that the key to protecting that asset is early detection while the solution is still inexpensive and the building is unharmed,” said a Holland Roofing spokesperson.



Long-term studies have revealed that building owners who employ maintenance contracts for their roof systems save almost half the square foot cost and increase the lifespan of their roofs by nearly double those without regular maintenance. By tailoring a roof maintenance program to each client, Holland Roofing can anticipate maintenance needs and ensure that it remains watertight and worry-free, thereby extending the life through routine maintenance. “We accomplish this through a comprehensive inspection of all facets of the roof and its construction as well as review of maintenance records, warranties and guarantees if available,” said the spokesperson.



Specializing in new construction roofing systems, roof replacement, roof repair and roof coatings for all types of roof systems, Holland Roofing concentrates in single-ply (Flat Roof) roof systems (EPDM, TPO, and PVC) along with steep slope metal roofing. Ranked among the top ten commercial roofing companies in the United States, they have satisfied over 5,000 customers and successfully installed over 100 million sq. ft. of commercial and industrial roof systems. “While we can handle every phase of any roof replacement project competently and efficiently at a highly competitive price, our ultimate goal is to reach clients before replacement becomes necessary in order to help save them money, time and assets,” said the spokesperson. For more information, please visit http://www.hollandroofing.com/



About Holland Roofing

Since 1986, Holland Roofing has specialized in commercial roofing system and coating maintenance, repair, replacement and installation for existing and new construction for all types of roof systems. The firm works with small and large clients throughout the Midwest and Southeastern regions of the United States. Ranked among the top ten commercial roofing companies in the United States, Holland Roofing has satisfied over 5,000 customers and successfully installed over 100 million sq. ft. of commercial and industrial roof systems.