Regular Use of Facial Moisturizer Provides Relief for Dry Skin During Cold Weather

Oakland, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/04/2013 -- With the fall season well underway and winter just around the corner, dry skin will soon become an inevitable part of everyday life for women everywhere. Even in warmer climates that are typically more humid, the air tends to be a bit drier during this time of the year. Extra moisture will be a necessity in order to keep skin looking its best throughout the holiday season and into the New Year.



According to THAT Skin Care™, "Beauty routines tend to change from season to season. If a person finds herself doing the same thing all year long, there are likely small changes that could me made to improve her skin's condition. Often all that's needed is a little extra moisture for skin to perk up and stay healthy when cooler temperatures and dry air settle in."



One mistake that's commonly made is using a cleanser that's too harsh. During the winter it's a good idea to choose hydrating facial cleansers that won't strip the skin of natural oils. It's also a good idea to refrain from taking excessively long or too-hot showers, especially when the air is drier than normal.



Exfoliation, the act of sloughing off dead skin cells to reveal the healthy skin beneath, is an important year-round skin care activity. Although the start of cooler weather shouldn't cause this practice to stop, it's vital that it be carried out in a gentle fashion. Harsh scrubs and chemicals should be avoided when the skin is exceptionally dry. In fact, gentle exfoliating is a good idea any time of the year.



Ultimately, the best thing a person can do for their skin during the dry months is to keep it hydrated by using a good face cream. The best face moisturizer for dry skin should hydrate without leaving the skin oily. Any facial cream chosen should contain high quality ingredients and should result in an obvious improvement to the way the skin feels when touched. Unfortunately, some moisturizers work okay for normal to oily skin but fall flat when additional hydration is required.



Most people will benefit from changing up their skin care routine in cooler, dry weather. Look for moisturizing formulas that contain natural ingredients and are free from parabens. Anti-aging components that encourage collagen production are also helpful for those thirty-five and older.



About THAT Skin Care™

THAT Skin Care™ anti aging products are distributed by Radiant Health Naturals, a company focused on providing high-quality solutions to beauty and health-conscious consumers. Effectiveness and safety are top priorities for the USA-based company and this is reflected in every product they offer, including the all-new Age-Defying Moisturizer with Matrixyl 3000 - an anti-aging moisturizer designed to soften and hydrate dry skin. Learn more at www.ThatSkinCare.com