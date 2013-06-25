New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/25/2013 -- Amidst a sea of options brokers, Regulated Binary Options Brokers.Com is launching with the intention of assisting traders who do not currently understand the world of Binary Options.



Binary Options trading online has grown extensively over the past two years. It is with this in mind that the new site is launching in order to aid both new and experienced traders navigate their way in a sea of brokers.



"Despite working closely with regulatory bodies, Binary Options brokers have come under close scrutiny based upon a very small number of poorly managed outfits," stated James Allen, lead writer for the new portal. "It's a shame that the general public have no way of differentiating between reputable and non-reputable Binary Option companies. With this in mind, we hope that the new portal Regulated Binary Options Brokers will provide an insight into the world of Binary Options and the main differences between regulated and non-regulated brokers, leaving the traders themselves to decide where to trade."



Clara Nolan, sub-editor, added "It is difficult for Binary Options brokers to get regulation. However, regulated operations do not always offer the best returns or the highest number of trade-able instruments. Additionally, despite the stringency of regulation, there is still no external audit carried out for closing price information within the regulated trading platform. We are able to offer traders a better insight into the companies with whom they choose to trade."



Within the portal, there is also daily updates on market movements together with frequent news articles.