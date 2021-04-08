Regulatory Affairs Outsourcing Market Boosting with the Demand Expanding at a Notable CAGR of 10.1% During the Forecast Period of 2017 to 2023

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/08/2021 -- Global Regulatory Affairs Outsourcing Market: Overview
This research study analyzes the market for regulatory affairs outsourcing services in terms of revenue (US$ Mn). The stakeholders of this report comprises the clinical research organizations. The global regulatory affairs outsourcing market has been broadly segmented on the basis of services (Regulatory Submissions, Clinical Trial Applications and Product Registrations, Regulatory Writing and Publishing, Regulatory Consulting and Legal Representation and others regulatory affairs, and Geography (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa).
Each geographic region is further analyzed at the country level for regulatory affairs outsourcing market. The market for each of these segment has been analyzed on the basis of various market dynamics such as technological advances, its advantages and increasing use of outsourcing by leading pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. Market revenue in terms of US$ Mn for the period between 2013 and 2023 along with the compound annual growth rate (CAGR %) from 2017 to 2023 are provided for all the segments, considering 2016 as the base year.
Global Regulatory Affairs Outsourcing Market: Key Research Aspects
The regulatory affairs outsourcing market report comprises an elaborate executive summary, which includes a market snapshot that provides information about various segments and sub-segments of the market. The market overview section of the report explores market dynamics such as drivers, restraints, and opportunities affecting the demand and acceptance of outsourcing regulatory affairs activities across the globe. The report provides a detailed industry analysis of the global regulatory affairs outsourcing market with the help of Porter's Five Forces model which pose an impact on the sustainability of the companies and value chain analysis.
The forces analyzed are bargaining power of buyers, bargaining power of suppliers, threat of new entrants, threat of substitutes, and degree of competition. The market attractiveness analysis has been provided in the market overview section in order to elucidate the intensity of competition in the market in different regions across the globe. The competitive scenario between different market players is evaluated through market share analysis in the competitive landscape section of the report. All these factors would help the market players to take strategic decisions in order to strengthen their positions and expand their shares worldwide.
Global Regulatory Affairs Outsourcing Market: Company Profiles
The report also profiles major players in the this market on the basis of various attributes such as company overview, financial overview, business strategies, product portfolio, and recent developments. Key players in the global regulatory affairs outsourcing market are Criterium, Inc., Covance, Inc., Clinilabs, Inc., Charles River Laboratories International, Inc., and Accell Clinical Research, LLC.
The global regulatory affairs outsourcing market is segmented into the following categories:
By Services
Regulatory Submissions
Clinical Trial Applications and Product Registrations
Regulatory Writing and Publishing
Regulatory Consulting and Legal Representation
Other Regulatory Affairs
