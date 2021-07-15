Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/15/2021 -- Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Regulatory Change Management Software Market Insights, to 2026" with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Regulatory Change Management Software market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.



Some of the key players profiled in the study are:

Ellie Mae (United States), DueDil (United Kingdom), Bwise internal control inc. (United States), Wolters Kluwer (Netherlands), RegEd, lnc (United States), MetricStream (United States), DataTracks (United States), LogicGate (United States), Thomson Reuters (Canada), 360factors (United States), OneTrust (United States), Refinitiv (United Kingdom).



Scope of the Report of Regulatory Change Management Software

Regulatory change management software manages the workflows, documents, and analytics required to keep companies up to date with the latest regulatory changes. This type of software identifies new regulatory changes and triggers business processes to ensure compliance across the company. Regulatory change management tools are usually implemented as part of a broader governance, risk, and compliance initiative. The software is used mostly by compliance officers, but can also be utilized by managers and employees of highly regulated departments such as finance, quality management, or manufacturing.



The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

by Application (Financial Services, Insurance Companies, Manufacturing, Computer Network, Hospital & Health Care), Pricing (Annually, Monthly, One-time license), Deployment (Cloud, On premise), Features (Process Design, Process repository, Data unification, Process analysis)



Market Trends:

Rising Emphasis on Machine Learning



Opportunities:

Increasing Demand of Regulatory Change Management Software in Various Industries



Market Drivers:

Changing Government Regulations is Fuelling the Market Growth



Challenges:

Stiff Competition Among the Players



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa



Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



