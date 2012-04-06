Recently published research from GBI Research, "Regulatory Intelligence on Biologics Recalls - Immunoglobulins and Vaccines are Involved in More Recalls than Other Drug Classes", is now available at Fast Market Research
Williamstown, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/06/2012 -- GBI Research's report, "Regulatory Intelligence on Biologics Recalls - Immunoglobulins and Vaccines are Involved in More Recalls than Other Drug Classes", provides in-depth analysis of biologics recalls issued or reported with the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and its constituent agencies. The report analyzes biologics recalls on the basis of the reason for recall, therapy area, drug class, dosage forms and the recalling company, on a year-to-year basis from 2007-2010. The report is built on data and information sourced from the FDA database of biologics recalls and in-house analysis by GBI Research's team of industry experts.
GBI Research found that biologics recalls have significantly increased from 2004-2010 due to a number of underlying causes, which are explained in detail in the report. Of biologics recalls made between these years, recalls for vaccines and immunoglobulins were higher than other drug classes. The reasons for recalls varied from serious adverse events, labeling errors and quality defects, to manufacturing defects. Of the biologics recalled since 2004, the highest number of recalls occurred in 2010, followed by 2008. In 2010, the infectious diseases and immunodeficiency disorders therapy areas had the most biologics recalls.
Scope
- Data and numerical figures on the number of biologics recalls issued according to the year of recall and recalling firm, from 2007-2010.
- Analysis of leading therapeutic areas and dosage forms for major biologics recalls.
- Analysis of reasons for recall, along with in-depth analysis of underlying reasons and patterns from 2007-2010.
- Case studies of companies that have recalled biologic products and re-released products with manufacturing changes or labeling changes.
Reasons to Get this Report
- Understand the pattern of biologics recalls, along with their underlying causes, in order to enable you to undertake strategies to protect products from encountering safety issues.
- Analyze the key reasons for recalls, along with the therapy areas and class of recalled biologics most vulnerable, so as to strengthen the areas which may lead to quality defects in your company's products.
- Reinforce quality and manufacturing strategies in order to be complaint with the current regulatory norms.
- Develop strategic initiatives through understanding of the key focus areas of biologics recalls.
