Regulatory Technology Market to See Huge Growth by 2027 : Trulioo, MetricStream, Fenergo

Key Players in This Report Include:

International Business Machines (IBM) Corporation (United States), RELX Group (Accuity) (United Kingdom), PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) (United Kingdom), Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited (United State), Actico Gmbh (Germany), Fenergo Ltd (Ireland), MetricStream Inc. (United States), Broadridge Financial Solutions (United States), Compendor GmbH (Germany), Infrasoft Technologies (India), Jumio (United States), Trulioo (Canada),



Definition:

Recently, money laundering and terrorist funding have been increased across the globe. Thus, to limit these vulnerabilities adoption of regulatory technologies is pretty necessary. Moreover, growing digital financial transactions and fueling international trades will also significantly increase the demand over the forecasted period. Regulatory technology which is also known as "RegTech" has escalated the applications of newly adopted services/technologies including Natural Language Processing (NLP), Big Data, Cloud Computing, Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML) and many others. RegTech manages all the regulatory challenges within the financial industry as it solves regulations and compliances more efficiently and effectively.



Market Trends:

Growing Adoption of Know Your Customer (KYC) Laws

Adoption of Artificial Intelligence in Fraud Detection



Market Drivers:

Increasing Need for Regulations in Financial Sector

Rising Instances of Money Laundering and Terrorist Funding



Market Opportunities:

Continues Integration of Regulatory Technology with Variety of Operations Applications

Growing Digitalization in Financial Sector and Increasing Financial Regulations



The Global Regulatory Technology Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Application (Compliance & Risk Management, Identity Management, Regulatory Reporting, Fraud Management, Regulatory Intelligence, Others), Organization Size (Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs), Large Enterprises)



Global Regulatory Technology market report highlights information regarding the current and future industry trends, growth patterns, as well as it offers business strategies to helps the stakeholders in making sound decisions that may help to ensure the profit trajectory over the forecast years.



Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share, and growth rate of the following regions:

- The Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Egypt, etc.)

- North America (United States, Mexico & Canada)

- South America (Brazil, Venezuela, Argentina, Ecuador, Peru, Colombia, etc.)

- Europe (Turkey, Spain, Turkey, Netherlands Denmark, Belgium, Switzerland, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

- Asia-Pacific (Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia).



Objectives of the Report

- -To carefully analyze and forecast the size of the Regulatory Technology market by value and volume.

- -To estimate the market shares of major segments of the Regulatory Technology

- -To showcase the development of the Regulatory Technology market in different parts of the world.

- -To analyze and study micro-markets in terms of their contributions to the Regulatory Technology market, their prospects, and individual growth trends.

- -To offer precise and useful details about factors affecting the growth of the Regulatory Technology

- -To provide a meticulous assessment of crucial business strategies used by leading companies operating in the Regulatory Technology market, which include research and development, collaborations, agreements, partnerships, acquisitions, mergers, new developments, and product launches.



Key questions answered

- How feasible is Regulatory Technology market for long-term investment?

- What are influencing factors driving the demand for Regulatory Technology near future?

- What is the impact analysis of various factors in the Global Regulatory Technology market growth?

- What are the recent trends in the regional market and how successful they are?



