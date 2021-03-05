Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/05/2021 -- Rehabilitation Robotics Market is forecasted to be worth USD 9.45 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Emergen Research. The rising geriatric population and the increase in incidence of disorders like rheumatoid arthritis, injuries to the spine, cerebral paralysis, and other age-related disorders are expected to drive the global rehabilitation robotics market growth over the forecast timeframe. Also, market growth is expected to be further fueled by hospital-initiated initiatives to offer neurorehabilitation to patients.



The report on the Global Rehabilitation Robotics Market is an investigative study on the key features of the business landscape along with an analysis of the growth opportunities, challenges, threats, drivers and restraints, and limitations of the market. The report also offers insights into the segments, sub-segments, and regions exhibiting promising growth.



Key participants include Myomo Inc., ABILITY Switzerland AG, Bionik, Inc., Hocoma AG, AlterG, Inc., Motek Medical B.V., Reha Technology AG, Cyberdyne Inc., Man&Tel Co., Ltd., and ReWalk Robotics, Ltd. among others.



The global Rehabilitation Robotics market report covers the analysis of drivers, trends, limitations, restraints, and challenges arising in the Rehabilitation Robotics market. The report also discusses the impact of various other market factors affecting the growth of the market across various segments and regions. The report segments the market on the basis of types, applications, and regions to impart a better understanding of the Rehabilitation Robotics market.



Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Therapeutic

Exoskeleton

Assistive

Others

Body Part Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Lower Extremity

Upper Extremity

Therapy Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Balance

Gait

Limb Mobility

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Neurology

Orthopedics

Others



Detailed Regional Analysis covers:



North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia-Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)



