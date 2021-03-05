The increasing incidence of neurological disorders and the growing geriatric population affected by chronic diseases are driving the demand for the market
Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/05/2021 -- Rehabilitation Robotics Market is forecasted to be worth USD 9.45 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Emergen Research. The rising geriatric population and the increase in incidence of disorders like rheumatoid arthritis, injuries to the spine, cerebral paralysis, and other age-related disorders are expected to drive the global rehabilitation robotics market growth over the forecast timeframe. Also, market growth is expected to be further fueled by hospital-initiated initiatives to offer neurorehabilitation to patients.
Download Free Sample PDF Copy of this Report At: https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/167
The report on the Global Rehabilitation Robotics Market is an investigative study on the key features of the business landscape along with an analysis of the growth opportunities, challenges, threats, drivers and restraints, and limitations of the market. The report also offers insights into the segments, sub-segments, and regions exhibiting promising growth.
Key participants include Myomo Inc., ABILITY Switzerland AG, Bionik, Inc., Hocoma AG, AlterG, Inc., Motek Medical B.V., Reha Technology AG, Cyberdyne Inc., Man&Tel Co., Ltd., and ReWalk Robotics, Ltd. among others.
The global Rehabilitation Robotics market report covers the analysis of drivers, trends, limitations, restraints, and challenges arising in the Rehabilitation Robotics market. The report also discusses the impact of various other market factors affecting the growth of the market across various segments and regions. The report segments the market on the basis of types, applications, and regions to impart a better understanding of the Rehabilitation Robotics market.
Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Therapeutic
Exoskeleton
Assistive
Others
Body Part Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Lower Extremity
Upper Extremity
Therapy Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Balance
Gait
Limb Mobility
Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Neurology
Orthopedics
Others
To get leading market solutions, visit the link below: https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/rehabilitation-robotics-market
Detailed Regional Analysis covers:
North America (U.S., Canada)
Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)
Asia-Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)
Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)
Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)
Table of Content
Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources
1.1. Market Definition
1.2. Research Scope
1.3. Methodology
1.4. Research Sources
1.4.1. Primary
1.4.2. Secondary
1.4.3. Paid Sources
1.5. Market Estimation Technique
Chapter 2. Executive Summary
2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027
Chapter 3. Key Insights
Chapter 4. Rehabilitation Robotics Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis
4.1. Rehabilitation Robotics Market Segmentation Analysis
4.2. Industrial Outlook
4.2.1. Market indicators analysis
4.2.2. Market drivers analysis
4.2.2.1. Increasing incidence of neurological disorders
4.2.2.2. Growing geriatric population affected by chronic diseases
4.2.3. Market restraints analysis
4.2.3.1. The high cost of robotic rehabilitation devices
4.3. Technological Insights
4.4. Regulatory Framework
4.5. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis
4.7. Price trend Analysis
4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis
Chapter 5. Rehabilitation Robotics Market By Type Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Billion)
5.1. Type Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027
5.1.1. Therapeutic
5.1.2. Exoskeleton
5.1.3. Assistive
5.1.4. Others
Chapter 6. Rehabilitation Robotics Market By Body Part Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Billion)
6.1. Body Part Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027
6.1.1. Lower Extremity
6.1.2. Upper Extremity
Chapter 7. Rehabilitation Robotics Market By Therapy Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Billion)
7.1. Therapy Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027
7.1.1. Balance
7.1.2. Gait
7.1.3. Limb Mobility
Continue…!
Quick Buy--- Rehabilitation Robotics Market Research Report At: https://www.emergenresearch.com/select-license/167
Thank you for reading our report. Customization of this report is available as per the client's requirements. Please connect with us to know more about the report, and our team will ensure you get the report tailored according to your needs.
About Emergen Research
At Emergen Research, we believe in advancing with technology. We are a growing market research and strategy consulting company with an exhaustive knowledge base of cutting-edge and potentially market-disrupting technologies that are predicted to become more prevalent in the coming decade.
Contact Us:
Eric Lee
Corporate Sales Specialist
Emergen Research | Web: https://www.emergenresearch.com
E-mail: sales@emergenresearch.com