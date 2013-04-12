Pittsburgh, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/12/2013 -- In addition to the keynote address by Reichart and Scotty from Invention USA to kick off INPEX® 2013, INPEX also offers the Inventors University™, held each morning before the show floor opens.



The Inventors University is a program of seminars, presentations and panel discussions to provide information inventors may find useful in pursuing their inventions or new product ideas. We realize that inventors can’t do it alone, and armed with knowledge about the invention industry can only aid inventors as they make their way through the process. We encourage our inventors to attend these seminars to take full advantage of the education that INPEX has to offer!



Please click on the Inventors University tab on our website to see the schedule, the topics and the speaker bios.



To attend the INPEX Inventors University, as well as take advantage of all of the other opportunities INPEX 2013 has to offer, book your booth today by calling 1-888-54-INPEX or visiting Inpex.com to speak with one of our account executives.



