Reid Alan Flamer & Niki Elena Ruiz-Milian Wed in Private Ceremony

Providence, RI -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/25/2013 -- Reid Alan Flamer and Niki Elena Ruiz-Milian were married in a private ceremony at the home of the bride’s mother on July 27, 2012. A family friend officiated the wedding by Jewish tradition. Howard Fleischer served as the best man and Nelsy Suarez as the maid of honor.



The groom is a graduate of Moses Brown School in Providence, RI. In 1990, he graduated from Emory University with honors while working at the Carter Presidential Center in Atlanta, Georgia. He received his Juris Doctorate in Civil and Common Law from Loyola University School of Law, New Orleans. While in law school, Mr. Flamer was recognized by the Gillis Long Poverty Law Center, along with local judges, faculty and students, for his commitment to working for social justice for the poor. In addition, he attended the University of Costa Rica School of Law School, and The American Graduate School of Management (Thunderbird, The Garvin School). The groom, 45, has one son, who is ten years old.



Mr. Flamer is the son of Martin and Linda Flamer, formerly of Warwick, R.I. and who now reside in Boynton Beach, Florida.



The bride, 42, has been an Assistant Principal at Miami Killian Senior High School for the last five years. She received her B.A. with honors from Florida International University (FIU) and an M.Ed. from Harvard University. She is currently working toward her doctorate at FIU in Educational Leadership. She is the daughter of Helio Milian and Hortensia Alicia Rodriguez of Miami, Florida. Her father was the chief architect for various buildings throughout Miami, including buildings on the campus of FIU and the Centrust Tower. Niki has a seven-year-old daughter, Samantha Nicole. They make their home in Westchester, Florida with their dog, Gizmo.



They plan to honeymoon this March in London and Paris.