Reiexpo.com Announces the Baltimore Real Estate Investing Workshop 2013-REI EXPO

Real estate investors in Baltimore have something to look forward to with the REI Expo coming to their city this year. The expo will be held at Sheraton 101 West Fayette Street Baltimore, MD 21201. The REI expo will enlighten real estate investors on the recent trends in real estate businesses.



The trends in real estate business show that the winter real estate market has soared to an all time high and fetched better revenue, although the Baltimore-area home sales usually drop down in winter. REI expos have been successful till now and they keep getting better with every passing year.



The REI expo is not only about selling businesses. The primary aim of the expo is to allow people to learn. The real estate expo enables people to know more about the real estate business and learn from professionals and their personal experience. The value of real estate seminars are presented to the audience at a nominal price. The seminars teach people on the different ways to start their real estate investments successfully.



The Baltimore Real Estate Investing Workshop 2013 REI Expo is now seeing a heavy rush of sponsors and new speakers. The website reads “we have exciting news for Baltimore area real estate investors” adding “this really pumps us up, and confirms that we have made the perfect choice of location to hold our next REI event.” The tickets for the event are now available and investors can visit www.reiexpo.com/2013-baltimore-rei-expo-tickets/ to avail these tickets supposedly at a fraction of the price of other similar seminars. REI Expo’s founder, Tim Herriage, does not believe in utilizing sales pressure and marketing gimmicks during seminars. The co-founder, Arnie Abramson, has a no-nonsense approach himself. Hence there would be no pressure to buy informational products during the classes. Participants are free to take advantage of the wealth of knowledge made available by the diverse group of speakers. For more details about the expo visit www.reiexpo.com/event/2013-baltimore-md-april/



The website features details about the real estate expo to be held in Baltimore, 27th and 28th of April. Real estate business in Baltimore is soaring to new heights and promises continued growth. The expo to be held here next month will give the investors a lot of new opportunities of networking in the area of real estate. The website also features tickets to be booked for the event in advance.



