Kelowna, British Columbia -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/25/2013 -- SomaLife, the makers of gHP Sport, welcomes Major League Baseball’s 2012 A.L. Cy Young Award Winner, David Price, to its product endorsement team.



"It's an exciting time at SomaLife as we continue to see more and more professional athletes embrace gHP Sport. We are particularly pleased to have an athlete of David's statue share his experiences about what our flagship product has done for his career," said Dr. Philip White, SomaLife CEO and creator of the product.



The Tampa Bay Rays star credits the NSF "Certified for Sport" athletic performance enhancement supplement for its part in his recent career's successes.



"I've been taking gHP Sport for over two years now and just love it! I sleep better, have more energy and recover quicker which are all important things to me as a starting pitcher. I believe in this product and truly feel that it contributed to my best season ever!"



About gHP Sport

gHP Sport is an all natural combination of pure free-form crystalline amino acids that encourages one's body to produce agents that start the natural process of cell repair and regeneration. Better sleep, increased energy and stamina, increased muscle mass, and a dramatic improvement in athletic recovery time are just a few of the benefits one can quickly experience from taking gHP Sport.



About SomaLife

Founded in 1998 in Kelowna, B.C., Canada, SomaLife is an internationally renowned nutraceutical company that has built a reputation for creating the finest quality, all natural, cutting edge age management, brain health, and athletic performance products that are backed by years of research and proven body science.



More information on gHP Sport can be found at ShopSomaLife.com.