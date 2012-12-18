Reignite Luv Launches to Offer Relationship Saving Advice and Announces New Quiz

Chennai, Tamil Nadu -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/18/2012 -- Breaking up with someone is an inevitability for most people at some point in their lives. However, not everyone is readily able to move on when they should, and others regret moving on too quickly when they may have left the best thing go. ReigniteLuv is a new website offering advice on ways to reignite love and help individuals get back together with their exes.



The launch of the site is being celebrated with the creation of a quiz designed to quickly assess whether or not a person should be looking to get back with their ex. The quiz is designed to assess the ‘ex goodness factor’, measuring whether or not they are worth the trouble.



When the quiz isn’t enough, the site offers advice on a case-by-case basis, and will soon look to build up a catalogue of cases that new users can browse to find similar examples, or ask their own question.



The site’s head writer and creator, Johnny J, explained his belief in second chances, “The purpose of the blog is not to lead people on or to give false hope on how to get your ex back even when the relationship is doomed or not worth saving. The advice I give is based on my opinion that everyone deserves a second chance, and people should try to make a relationship work even if it didn’t the first time around. The way we learn valuable life lessons is to make mistakes; whether that means you should try again with your ex partner or to move on to is something only you can answer yourself. I’m here to help you decide which way you want to go through educating you on what works and what doesn’t. That also means providing you advice on what needs to be done to secure long term success in a relationship. My goal is to inform people no matter which road they want to take, so they can make the most intelligent decision.”



About Reignite Luv

Reignite Luv was created in November of 2012 by Johnny J. He created this blog to help those seeking advice on a subject not that openly talked about, especially amongst friends and families. While most people would just say to “get over it” or that “she or he doesn’t deserve you”, Johnny believes relationships are much more complicated and full of dynamics, and offers clear advice on a case-by-case basis. For more information please visit: http://www.reigniteluv.com/