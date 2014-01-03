Reiki Awakening Academy Launches Newly Upgraded Website Offering Greater Access to Intuitive Development

Gaithersburg, MD -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/03/2014 -- According to Executive Director Alice Langholt, the site has a new streamlined look and design, to better provide free and affordable online classes, certification programs, and online training in holistic studies.



“Especially in this new age and time with health care at a premium,” Langholt has observed, “People are motivated to take better care of their own well-being and health, to keep health care costs down. They feel more empowered when they realize there are many factors that affect health, many of which can be controlled easily.”



With the many holistic techniques people can learn to balance themselves physically, emotionally, and spiritually, Langholt notes that Reiki Awakening Academy’s approach is unique in that their classes empower people with the knowledge, skills, and means to do so in a practical and easily adaptable way.



“Among other things, we have noticed people are so busy with their lives, careers, jobs, and time – every bit of time is at a premium. Having realized this, we have decided to offer our classes online, which makes them conveniently available to busy people,” says Langholt, the founder and Executive Director of Reiki Awakening Academy, author, speaker and Reiki Master Teacher. “Travel is unnecessary, and the classroom experience can be easily duplicated in a virtual environment. Student-teacher interaction, materials, and caring support are all attained in our online classrooms.”



“Our online classes often start at 9 p.m., so that people can come home, eat dinner, put the kids to bed, and have time for themselves, at home,” adds Langholt. “We also offer weekend classes, morning and afternoon classes to accommodate people in various worldwide time zones and schedules.”



Another feature of the Reiki Awakening Academy program is that their classes are also recorded, which means that if a particular scheduled time becomes inconvenient, their online students will have access on demand.



The many certification programs offered by Reiki Awakening Academy are geared towards teaching people how to learn to be holistic practitioners or instructors. There are holistic business classes offered besides techniques. Explains Langholt, “It’s our mission to help people become empowered with skills and knowledge that they can immediately use. The world needs more practitioners and instructors, and we’re here to help.”



Many of the courses have credible backing, as well. The Practical Reiki for Nurses curriculum is approved by the Ohio Board of Nursing. Langholt has taught students worldwide, in addition to having a Reiki practice in Gaithersburg, Maryland. Langholt’s book, Practical Reiki For Balance, Well-Being And Vibrant Health, was awarded second place for Best Reiki Book in the About.com Reader’s Choice Awards.



The Reiki Awakening Academy also offers Corporate Wellness classes, online or in person that can be scheduled at their location if companies prefer an in-house approach to learning.



About Reiki Awakening Academy

Reiki Awakening Academy is a school of intuitive development with classes available online and locally in Ohio and the Washington DC Metro areas. The courses are designed to assist students in developing their intuition, powers for healing, and supporting them through this fascinating journey. Wherever you are in terms of intuitive development, Reiki Awakening Academy can help you rise above challenges and meet your personal goals. Classes are offered for novices as well as those experienced in intuitive work of any kind.



For further information, please visit the following website: ReikiAwakeningAcademy.com



CONTACT:

Alice Langholt, Executive Director

Reiki Awakening Academy

12117 Bayswater Rd.,

Gaithersburg, MD 20878, USA

216-469-2499

alice@reikiawakeningacademy.com

http://ReikiAwakeningAcademy.com