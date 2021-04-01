Reiki Kabbalah Performs Outreach to Help the Community with Better Mental Health

Columbus, OH -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/01/2021 -- Reiki Kabbalah, the center for holistic energy healing and spiritual growth is pleased to share that they are performing outreach programs through Energy Healing; to help people suffering from PTSD, anxiety, depression and other kinds of mental health conditions. Energy healing is a holistic practice which activates the subtle energy systems in the body with an aim to remove energetic blocks; thereby empowering the body's inherent ability to heal itself. Reiki is an ancient Japanese tradition that dates back to the early 20th century. The process stimulates the body's innate ability to heal by recognizing the power of internal energy during the process.



The Reiki Kabbalah Center uses Reiki and other forms of energy healing performed by Reiki Masters Michael L. Wilson and Derek P. Bliedung. The masters suggest that taking a bath in Epsom or Pink Himalayan Salts for 20 minutes can keep the feeling of heaviness creeping back into the body. Burning sage is yet another procedure to clear the negativity around. Last but not the least, placing some high-vibe crystals or wearing them could give an energy boost as each of these crystals work through their own healing properties. The Reiki Kabbalah Center also uses "Chios", "Quantum Touch" and "White Light" to channel the pure energies by summoning the light itself. Finally, the masters suggest that one doesn't have to be religious. They simply have to be open and receptive to the healing power of light.



To know more visit https://www.reikikabbalah.com/



About https://www.reikikabbalah.com/

Reiki Kabbalah Center based at Columbus, Ohio is a center for powerful healing through Reiki. The name Reiki Kabbalah originates from Japanese where "REI" which means "The Wisdom of God", "Ki" which means "Life Force Energy" and "Kabbalah" meaning "Mystical Science".



Derek P. Bliedung (Springfield); Michael L. Wilson (Columbus ) - Reiki Kabbalah Center

Address: 2826 Azelda St Suite LVR Columbus, Ohio 43211-1188

Phone: 614-282-3162

Website: https://www.reikikabbalah.com/