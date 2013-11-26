Reiki Training, Program and Certification from New Jersey Natural Health School

Woodbridge, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/26/2013 -- Natural health sciences can have a major impact on a person’s life. Reiki is an effective form of energy healing that has been passed on for thousands of years and uses energy to heal the body. In most states, to practice Reiki, people need a state license, however in the State of New Jersey; Reiki is not regulated by the New Jersey State Massage Licensing Bill and can be practiced without any state licensing requirements. The Academy of Natural Health and Sciences in Woodbridge, New Jersey offers Reiki certification in a variety of levels depending on the advancement students would like to take for Reiki. The school is licensed by the New Jersey Department of Education.



The Academy of Natural Heal offers basic levels of Reiki along with a Reiki Master Certification and a Reiki Teaching Master Certification.



Levels one and two of Reiki certification involve a 50 hour combined course load for the Reiki certification program. In this level, students will train and learn how to stimulate the life-force energy through a training system developed by Doctor Mikao Usui. The Reiki student learns how to effectively relieve muscular stress, promote a deep state of relaxation, and balance the body’s energy while also promoting mental well-being and support the body’s natural healing powers to re-establish spiritual balance.



Different from massage, Reiki is a great resource for people who prefer a more gentle and soothing touch to improve their well-being of mind, body and soul.



The Academy of Natural Health Medicine and Sciences also offers a 100 hour Reiki Master Certification. This extends on the training learned in levels one and two of the Reiki certification and adds new concepts to the Reiki certification repertoire. In this 100 hour certification, students will learn Chakra Balancing, Therapeutic Touch and Polarity Therapy techniques.



Last, the academy offers a Reiki Teaching Master Certification to expand previous knowledge of Reiki. In this course, students will learn all the skills and methods needed to effectively teach anyone to become a Reiki practitioner.



Reiki can easily change someone’s life and heal their mind, body and soul through energy and gentle touch. To learn more about the Academy of Natural Health Medicine and Sciences, visit www.anhs-school.com/reiki.html.



Media Contact:

Academy of Natural Health Sciences

102 Green Street

Woodbridge, New Jersey 07095

732-634-2155

awc29@netzero.net

http://www.anhs-school.com/reiki.html