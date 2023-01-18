Reimagine Your Resolutions as Life Purpose Choices

Phoenix, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/18/2023 -- Would it surprise you to learn that you can do your best thinking while you're asleep? Learn how to use sleep thinking to solve problems, encourage creativity and begin the day with a practice that coaxes the experience of meaning into your life. Host Kirsten Johansen is joined by Dr. Eric Maisel, who points out that meaning is a renewable resource so long as we understand what is important in our own lives and live our life purpose choices with devotion. Devotion asks us to rekindle the spark and fall back in love with the things we know we love…and then practice those things daily.



"If we want the experience of meaning… we have to do our work, rather than believe that it's out there somewhere and that somehow, we're missing the boat by not rushing off to India, or some guru's feet, or the top of some mountain to go find meaning. Our experience of meaning is right where we're at if we do our work." - Eric Maisel



About Eric Maisel:

Eric Maisel, PhD, is a retired family therapist, a creativity and life coach, and the author of more than fifty books including Redesign Your Mind, The Power of Daily Practice, and Lighting the Way: How Kirism Answers Life's Toughest Questions. He writes the Rethinking Mental Health blog for Psychology Today and the Coaching the Artist Within column for Professional Artist magazine. Eric has been quoted or featured in a variety of publications, including Martha Stewart Living, Redbook, Glamour, Mens Health, the San Francisco Chronicle, and Self. He lives in the San Francisco Bay Area and lectures throughout the world. He recently released the course, Ending the Aftershocks of Traumatic Experiences on DailyOm.com



Visit him at www.EricMaisel.com and find out more about Kirism at www.Kirism.com.



About Kirsten Johansen:

I'm going to get straight to the point. I was suffering! My self-hating perfectionism was militant and pervasive. While it led to success, it certainly did not lead to happiness. Success and happiness aren't the same. Sometimes they aren't even friends! I had been working to improve and fix myself for nearly 35 years. No part of my life or my appearance was safe from my inner critic and the belief that I had to do better. Be better. Look better. A human can't live this way without anesthesia behaviors. I was no exception. Anesthesia behaviors tend to compound suffering by providing only brief relief followed by more harm to the self. Just as the pandemic began, my suffering had enveloped me. There was nowhere left to go. I could slide into the dark, hollow, emptiness I felt when I looked inside, or lay down my weapons and surrender. Surrender, finally, to unconditional love, acceptance, and compassion for myself. This complete shift in my beliefs about myself allowed me to heal my wounds, grieve my losses and experience a rebirth. I told self-hate to kick rocks! GTO Coaching for Humans allows me to connect with other humans and help them find freedom and love themselves. GTO Freedom for Humans reflects my passion for radically honest and vulnerable storytelling and leveraging the experiences of others to connect us, heal us and release us into the freedom of unconditional self-acceptance. I am living my purpose now. - In gratitude, Kirsten



About GTO Freedom for Humans:

Wednesdays at 10 am Pacific on the Voice America Variety Channel



Free yourself and find your Tango! Join us for laughter, tears, tools, and strategies to help you shift your perspective and connect with other humans and to something greater. Through inspirational stories of humans who have freed themselves from suffering, you will spot self-hate and develop its antidote: unconditional love, compassion, and acceptance of self. This will influence and simplify your choices, large and small. Self-hate is sneaky. One of its talents is to convince us it doesn't exist while it tells us we're not good enough. Ouch! Self-hate thrives when humans feel like they are alone. You are not alone. When humans share from a radically honest and vulnerable place, we build trust and connection. GTO, Giraffe Tango Octopus, the integration of my wonderfully weird human characteristics, was born from my own journey to freedom through unconditional self-love and acceptance. Given my history as a self-hating perfectionist, it is nothing short of a miracle!



https://www.voiceamerica.com/episode/140982/living-your-life-purpose-choices



