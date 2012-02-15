Reimbursement in Europe and Indication-specific Pricing - New Market Report Now Available

New Pharmaceuticals market report from Business Insights: "Reimbursement in Europe and Indication-Specific Pricing"
Williamstown, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/15/2012 -- This report sets out pricing and reimbursement mechanisms across the major European markets, tracking the increasing importance of health technology assessments. The final chapter develops scenarios for setting a higher price in a subsequently approved indication, highlighting the key determinants of success.
Scope
- Understand the key determinants of success in gaining a higher price in a subsequent indication.
- Assess pricing and reimbursement systems in major European markets.
- Evaluate developments to pricing and market access systems in the UK, Germany, France, Italy, and Spain.
- Develop an understanding of how payers value pharmaceutical products.
- Learn how international price referencing is being applied across EU markets.
Report Highlights
When seeking a higher price for an additional indication, in an ideal case, the product will offer superior clinical and economic value, the additional indication will have a small, geographically concentrated population, and the product will be delivered in specialized clinics or hospitals only.
Barriers to dual pricing may include regulatory issues, and lack of differentiation at supply chain and prescriber levels.
Germany, the UK, and France among others are changing pricing and reimbursement systems, in efforts to contain healthcare spending. Most notably, free pricing in Germany is to become much more constrained.
Reasons to Get this Report
- What changes are occurring in pricing and reimbursement in major markets?
- Which key stakeholders control the pricing and market access systems in major markets?
- What are the potential barriers to dual pricing initiatives?
- How can drug developers deal with value-assessment and pricing methodologies in major markets?
- What factors need to be considered when seeking a higher price in an additional approved indication?
Companies Mentioned in this Report: ArcelorMittal, Aviva Plc, Hutchison 3G UK Limited, IMS Health, Royal KPN N.V., Schindler Holding Ltd., Sistema JSFC
