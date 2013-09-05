Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/05/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Reinsurance in Argentina, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2017 market report to its offering

The Argentine reinsurance segment registered robust annual growth rates of 95.5% during 2008-2012. The treaty reinsurance category accounted for 74.6% of the total reinsurance written premiums in 2012, followed by the facultative reinsurance category with the remaining 25.4%. Growth in the segment was partly due to improvements in the real estate industry and investment levels across the country. This was supported by the reinsurance ceded for large infrastructure projects and natural disaster protection in the country.



Scope

This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the reinsurance market in Argentina:

It provides historical values for Argentinas reinsurance market for the reports 2008-2012 review period and forecast figures for the 2012-2017 forecast period

It offers a detailed analysis of the key sub-segments in Argentinas reinsurance market, along with market forecasts until 2017

It provides a detailed analysis of the reinsurance ceded from various direct insurance markets in Argentina and its growth prospects



Reasons to Buy

Make strategic business decisions using historic and forecast market data related to the Argentine reinsurance market and each sector within it

Understand the demand-side dynamics, key market trends and growth opportunities within the Argentine reinsurance market

Identify the growth opportunities and market dynamics within key product categories

Gain insights into key regulations governing the Argentine insurance market and its impact on companies and the market's future



Key Highlights

The Argentine reinsurance segment registered a CAGR of 95.5% during the review period (2008?2012).

New legislation to strengthen domestic reinsurance business

The reinsurance segment is highly competitive and includes both domestic and foreign reinsurers that operate through local subsidiaries and joint ventures with domestic entities

The implementation of a new reinsurance regulation in 2011 changed the competitive landscape of the segment. According to the new rule, insurers are restricted from purchasing reinsurance from international markets



Companies Mentioned



Munchener de Argentina Servicios Tecnicos S.R.L.



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