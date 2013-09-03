New Insurance market report from Timetric: "Reinsurance in Brazil, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2017"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/03/2013 -- The Brazilian reinsurance segment is highly competitive and cheaper than many of its neighboring countries. The main reason behind such low pricing structures is the minimal occurrence of natural disasters. Due to the high levels of competition, the reinsurance segment is growing faster than the insurance segment. Infrastructural investment and Brazil's expanding middle class population are creating positive growth opportunities.
Key Highlights
- The Brazilian reinsurance segment grew at a CAGR of 0.1% during the review period
- The written premium of the reinsurance segment is projected to record a CAGR of 6.8% over the forecast period
- Regulatory requirements to act as a key growth driver for reinsurance
- A highly concentrated segment
Scope
This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the reinsurance market in Brazil:
- It provides historical values for Brazil's reinsurance market for the report's 2008-2012 review period and forecast figures for the 2012-2017 forecast period
- It offers a detailed analysis of the key sub-segments in Brazil's reinsurance market, along with market forecasts until 2017
- It provides a detailed analysis of the reinsurance ceded from various direct insurance markets in Brazil and its growth prospects
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Reasons to Get This Report
- Make strategic business decisions using historic and forecast market data related to the Brazilian reinsurance market and each category within it
- Understand the demand-side dynamics, key market trends and growth opportunities within the Brazilian reinsurance market
- Identify the growth opportunities and market dynamics within key product categories
- Gain insights into key regulations governing the Brazilian insurance market and its impact on companies and the market's future
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Sul America SA, Lloyd's Brazil, XL Resseguros Brasil SA, ACE Resseguradora SA, IRB Brasil Resseguros SA, Austral Resseguradora SA
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