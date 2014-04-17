Fast Market Research recommends "Reinsurance in Bulgaria, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2017" from Timetric, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/17/2014 -- The Bulgarian reinsurance segment grew at a review-period CAGR of 2.8%. The gross written premium is expected to grow at a forecast-period CAGR of 2.6%. During the review period, the non-life segment ceded the highest percentage of premium in the industry with 17.7% of premium ceded in 2012.
Report Highlights
- During the review period, the non-life segment ceded the highest percentage of premium in the industry - 17.7% premium ceded in 2012
- The Bulgarian reinsurance segment grew at a review-period CAGR of 2.8%
- The Bulgarian reinsurance segment is dominated by GP Reinsurance EAD (GP Re), which accounted for 98.3% of the segment in 2012
- During the review period, treaty reinsurance's share of the segment fell from 56.1% in 2008 to 55.7% in 2012
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Report Scope
This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the reinsurance segment in Bulgaria:
- It provides historical values for Bulgaria's reinsurance segment for the report's 2008-2012 review period and projected figures for the 2012-2017 forecast period.
- It offers a detailed analysis of the key sub-segments in Bulgaria's reinsurance segment, along with market forecasts until 2017.
- It provides a detailed analysis of the reinsurance ceded from various direct insurance segments in Bulgaria and its growth prospects.
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Reasons to Get this Report
- Make strategic business decisions using in-depth historic and forecast market data related to the Bulgarian reinsurance segment and each sector within it
- Understand the demand-side dynamics, key market trends and growth opportunities within the Bulgarian reinsurance segment
- Identify the growth opportunities and market dynamics within key product categories
- Gain insights into key regulations governing the Bulgarian insurance industry and its impact on companies and the market's future"
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